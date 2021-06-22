Most Likely Scenarios for LSU Basketball Players in 2021 NBA Draft

Where will LSU basketball stars fall in 2021 draft pecking order? Which teams are the best possible fit?

The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday evening and with four LSU players currently in Chicago for the NBA Combine, G League Elite Camp and pre draft workouts, the former Tigers could certainly learn a lot about how this draft shakes out in the next couple of days.

Many scenarios are possible for this group come the July 29 draft but here are a few educated guesses and best possible landing sports for each of the LSU players hoping to hear their names called.

Cam Thomas (Guard)

Most Likely Scenario: First round pick (No. 15-20 range)

One of the most gifted scorers in college basketball last season, Thomas is the kind of three level scorer that makes for a needed roster spot on most NBA teams. He can create for himself, get to the basket with ease and draw fouls at an extremely high rate.

Thomas is viewed as a first round pick in virtually every mock draft and big board and could be a useful scoring punch off the bench from the very start of his career. One of the negatives on Thomas is that he doesn't do much outside of being a volume scorer so he'll need to add to his game, whether it's playmaking for others or defensive intensity.

He can be a special talent at the next level and will likely be the inaugural first round pick of the Will Wade era.

Best Possible Fits: Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies.

Thomas could be useful for a number of those borderline playoff teams that need a scoring punch but also for those contenders needing points off the bench as well. Many teams this year found out the hard way in the playoffs that depth is vitally important and Thomas could be a key contributor in his first season.

Because he's likely to fall in the back half of the first round, playoff teams in need of scoring will all take a serious look at Thomas.

Trendon Watford (Forward)

Most Likely Scenario: Second round pick (No. 50-60 range)

LSU has had at least one player selected in each of the last two NBA drafts with Tremont Waters in 2019 and Skylar Mays in 2020. With Thomas and Watford, Will Wade and the program could make an excellent case for watching two former Tigers selected in the draft for the first time since 2015.

Watford isn't the quickest or fastest but he has good physical traits and can be a real menace in the paint when his focus is locked in. He'll need to continue to work on his jump shot and will likely spend time in the G-League fine tuning his craft but he's aggressive and has playmaking ability that is hard to find in a 6-foot-9 prospect.

Best Possible Fits: Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic

Watford landing in a place where teams are in a bit of a rebuild would do wonders for his career. It would allow him an opportunity to play some in the NBA and also spend time in the G-League. Many teams at the bottom of the draft are looking for those draft and stash prospects these days and Watford with some physical polishing and NBA coaching could really develop into a nice piece for a team.

Javonte Smart (Guard)

Most Likely Scenario: Post Draft Contract, Summer League

Smart improved his scoring, playmaking and defense in each of his three seasons in Baton Rouge. An ultra aggressive, score first guard, Smart put a ton of time into improving his jumpshot and it showed as he shot 40% from three point range as a junior and was much more consistent as a passer.

He's also reportedly had a great start to his workouts at the G League Elite Camp, showing off that aggressive nature in his first handful of scrimmages. He's still not likely a draft prospect unless some team absolutely falls in love with him at the tail end of the draft. A summer league route seems the most likely scenario for Smart with some time spent in the G-League before latching on somewhere.

Best Possible Fits: Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors

While he's still likely a ways away from being a contributor for a team, landing with an organization that develops scoring guards well would be the ideal fit for Smart. He never has to be an elite playmaker but he needs to be able to make more of an impact than just an iso scorer.

Smart took strides in the pick and roll offense as a junior, which is a big part of the modern NBA and will need to be a part of his arsenal at the next level.

Darius Days (Forward)

Most Likely Scenario: Post Draft Contract, Summer League

Days is the only one of the four players who could possibly return to LSU but his skillset is one that's made for the modern NBA. Everything coming out of the offseason and even in the way Wade has constructed this 2021-22 roster points to Days wanting to stay in the draft and start his professional career.

A 6-foot-7 floor spacer who provides defensive intensity and aggressive rebounding is what many teams covet these days. Days reshaped his body last offseason and was able to stay on the floor as a result and be a much more consistent threat for the Tigers. His frame, scoring ability and toughness even helped land him a spot on Sports Illustrated's top 80 prospects, over the likes of Watford and Smart.

"Days is an intriguing sleeper for the small ball era, with a near 7-foot wingpan, relentless motor, and quickness getting off the floor. He’s a terrific rebounder at his size, but his offensive impact is predicated on winning those opportunities off the glass and teammates feeding him. Days took a big step forward as a shooter this season, making 40% of attempts on decent volume, and if that proves to be real, there’s an outside chance he can fill a P.J. Tucker type role in the NBA."

Best Possible Landing Spots: New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks

Teams in need of floor spacing wings with some defensive range and rebounding ability are the perfect landing spots for Days. He has a high motor and will contribute to winning by diving on the floor and doing the dirty work as well.