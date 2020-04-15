Four-Star 2020 Forward Mwani Wilkinson Officially Signs With LSU Basketball

LSU basketball kicked off the signing period with a bang as four-star commit Mwani Wilkinson officially signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Wednesday.





Wilkinson committed back on Feb. 8 and is the No. 90 ranked player in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. He joins an absolutely loaded class that includes five-star signee Cam Thomas as well as three-star signees Jalen Cook and Bradley Ezewiro.

Georgetown transfer Josh Leblanc is also already with the team while the Tigers still await the signing of four-star guard Eric Gaines, who committed to LSU in late February.

"We are excited to have Mwani Wilkinson join us from Las Vegas as he returns to his Louisiana roots as part of our LSU Basketball program," LSU Coach Will Wade said in a statement released by the school. "He is a blue-collar player with a tremendous amount of athleticism who can rebound on both ends of the floor. He has elite versatility on defense to go with his developing offensive skills. Mwani is a very hard worker whom every time I've seen him gets better."

As a 6-foot-6 senior for Bishop Gorman High School, Wilkinson averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals en route to leading his team to a 29-3 record. Wilkonson led his team to its ninth consecutive state championship at the Nevada 4A level in 2020.

In addition to the incoming class, LSU is hoping to lure a few of its underclassmen back to school for the 2020 season. Freshman forward Trendon Watford has already decided to test the NBA waters but will keep his NCAA eligibility open by not hiring an agent throughout the pre draft process.

Guard Javonte Smart as well as forwards Darius Days and Emmitt Williams have not officially announced their intentions but if they were to return to school, LSU would be one of the favorites to come out on top of the SEC next season.

"Lets put it this way, I think we're going to have a very good basketball team next year," Wade said in an interview on After Further Review on Monday.