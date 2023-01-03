Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Kentucky

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers are fresh off of a monstrous SEC victory over the Arkasnas Razorbacks last week, but the show goes on as the Bayou Bengals will take on Kentucky Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Hitting the road for another test against the Wildcats, the Tigers have the chance to make a statement against another fiery opponent in an electric atmosphere in Lexington.

Here are the latest betting odds, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a 10-point underdog heading into the matchup with the over/under set at 136.5, per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. Despite the Tigers being such a significant underdog heading into this one, this program was also in the same boat against Arkansas last week, proving they can hang with the best of them.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove on the road. With an identity being formed and rotations just about solidified, this program has the chance to make a statement at Kentucky.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: LSU Tigers (12-1) vs Kentucky Wildcats (9-4)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 3 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Rupp Arena - Lexington, Kentucky

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Players to Know

Cason Wallace : The freshman guard has been electrifying for the Wildcats this season. A true two-way player, Wallace has the ability to turn defense into offense in the blink of an eye.

Averaging 13 points, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game, the impact Wallace has made on this program already is significant. For the Tigers, they must monitor the youngster on every possession.

A player who plays the passing lanes well with quick hands, while also having the ability to get downhill and get a bucket in the blink of an eye offensively, he’ll be at the top of LSU’s scouting report.

Oscar Tshiebwe : A menace on the court, Tshiebwe is about as forceful as they come in college basketball. He can alter shots at the rim on defense while getting it done offensively at ease.

Providing second chance buckets due to his elite rebounding ability while using his sheer strength to back down players in the post, Tshiebwe will be notable on Tuesday.

Averaging 16.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a night, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to slowing down one of the top players in all of college basketball. LSU doesn’t attain much size inside, making it that much more of a challenge against a player of Tshiebwe’s caliber.

Predictions

LSU will have their work cut out for them in this one. Between preparing for a well balanced squad on both sides of the floor to figuring out a way to slow down both Wallace and Tshiebwe in an electric road game, it’s a tough task.

How will Derek Fountain perform against a team with tremendous size? Can Adam Miller shake out of his shooting slump and come up in a big way? These will be the two main factors in LSU coming up with another upset victory.

Score Prediction: Kentucky 71, LSU 60