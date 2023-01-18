Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. No. 16 Auburn

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers will look to flip the script against No. 16 Auburn after losing four straight conference games to Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida.

Taking on Auburn (14-3) at home on Wednesday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers continue to utilize their “take it one game at a time” approach.

Here are the latest betting odds, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a five-point underdog heading into the matchup with the over/under set at 138, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. Despite the Tigers being the underdog heading into this one, this program was also in the same boat against Arkansas before their crucial upset win.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove after four straight losses. With an identity being formed and rotations just about solidified, this program has the chance to compete against one of the nation’s top squads.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers

Current Records: LSU (12-5) vs Auburn (14-3)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center - Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, FuboTV

Players to Know

Wendell Green Jr. : Green has been the bucket getter for the Tigers this season. A player who can score the ball in the blink of an eye, he’s just about as consistent as they come in the SEC. With deep range and great touch around the rim, Green can give you trouble in a myriad of ways.

Averaging 14 points, four rebounds and four assists a night, he’s been a stat sheet stuffer this season, also getting it done on defense with over a steal a game. For LSU to slow down Green, it’ll take a solid showing from the backcourt of Cam Hayes and Adam Miller to contain the shifty, dynamic guard who’s been the heart and soul of this Auburn squad all season.

Johni Broome : Broome has been the inside presence the Tigers have needed this season. With great touch from inside the arc, he’s poised to give LSU trouble. The Bayou Bengals have struggled to rebound the basketball, and facing a player who succeeds in that area, it brings a test for McMahon’s group.

Averaging 13 points and nine rebounds with nearly three blocks per contest, Broome has been the two-way player Auburn relies on game in and game out. One downside to his game is his poor free throw shooting (52%), which LSU could look to exploit if things are tight down the stretch.

Predictions

LSU will have their work cut out for them in this one. Between preparing for a well balanced squad on both sides of the floor to figuring out a way to slow down both Green and Broome, it’s a tough task.

Once again, how will Derek Fountain perform against a team with tremendous size? Can Adam Miller continue getting back on track and giving the Tigers a boost offensively? These will be the two main factors in LSU coming up with the win.

Score Prediction: Auburn 73, LSU 66