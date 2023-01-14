Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. No. 4 Alabama

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers have the opportunity to shake back in a big way following three consecutive conference losses to Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida. Taking on No. 4 Alabama (14-2) on the road on Saturday, the Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them.

It’s been a tough stretch in conference play so far, aside from an upset win over Arkansas in the SEC opener, but the Tigers are in a “take it one game at a time” approach.

Here are the latest betting odds, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a 15-point underdog heading into the matchup with the over/under set at 147, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. Despite the Tigers being the underdog heading into this one, this program was also in the same boat against Arkansas before their crucial upset win.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove after three straight losses. With an identity being formed and rotations just about solidified, this program has the chance compete against one of the nation’s top squads.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: LSU (12-4) vs Alabama (14-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 14 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum - Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Players to Know

Brandon Miller : The Freshman… A phenom for the Crimson Tide through the first half of the season, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to one of the top players in college basketball. A potential Top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, his skill set is rare with LSU looking to keep him in check.

Averaging a whopping 19 points and 8 rebounds per game on 44.5% from three-point range, his diverse game is what makes him such a challenging opponent. At 6-foot-9, Miller attains tremendous size and length, giving him the ability to score from all three levels. LSU must monitor the youngster at all times to come away with a victory.

Mark Sears : The shifty point guard has been the heartbeat of this Crimson Tide squad this season. Shifty, explosive and a knockdown shooter are just a few ways to describe his game. With LSU struggling to guard the perimeter, they’ll have a challenge against a player of Sears’ caliber.

Averaging 15 points and 4 rebounds a night, he’s efficient with the ball in his hands. Shooting above 40% from three, 42.2% to be exact, Sears will be another player the Tigers must keep in check from deep.

Predictions

LSU will have their work cut out for them in this one. Between preparing for a well balanced squad on both sides of the floor to figuring out a way to slow down both Miller and Sears, it’s a tough task.

Once again, how will Derek Fountain perform against a team with tremendous size? Can Adam Miller continue getting back on track and give the Tigers a boost offensively? These will be the two main factors in LSU coming up with the win.

Score Prediction: Alabama 71, LSU 59