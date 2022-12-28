Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. No. 9 Arkansas, SEC Opener

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers are set to get SEC play underway Wednesday night in the PMAC. Squaring off against a fiery Arkansas Razorbacks squad led by a trio of freshmen, LSU opens conference play against a Top 10 foe off of back-to-back Elite 8 appearances.

The Tigers currently sit at 11-1 on the season after cruising through non-conference play, but the work begins now for this group. A loaded SEC once again, LSU will have their work cut out for them in McMahon’s first season at the helm of the program.

Here are the latest betting odds, players to know, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a five-point underdog heading into Wednesday night’s matchup. It’s a generous spread given the star studded roster the Razorbacks attain. With points looking to come in bunches, the over/under is at 142.5.

The Tigers have seen KJ Williams erupt over the last few games. Can he keep this pace heading into their matchup against Arkansas? Time will tell.

Players to Know

Arkansas is led by a trio of freshmen in potential Top-10 pick Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. The three-headed monster, along with a few upperclassmen, have propelled this program to Top 10 status once again heading into SEC play.

Let’s get to know the youngsters. Smith Jr., who is battling a knee injury, doesn’t appear to be suiting up on Wednesday, but this squad has picked up the slack with him out the last few games.

Black, a three-level scorer who can get hot in an instant, will be a key contributor the Tigers must monitor. He’s shown up in the big moments for this program this season, making it that much more of an intriguing matchup with LSU’s inconsistent defense.

“For us and how we approach it, we have to defend together as a team, work together on the floor. I don’t think it’s any secret our ability to guard and keep the ball in front of us one on one or ball screen opportunities, we have to make great strides there. Just not have been good enough in those areas,” McMahon said.

If LSU forward Derek Fountain is on Black, we could see a heavyweight battle for 40 minutes.

The final freshman, Walsh, is a bully. The ability to get what he wants on both sides of the floor provides the Tigers with a tremendous challenge. Extremely developed for his age physically, LSU will have their work cut out to slow down the young guns on this Arkansas squad.

Storylines

How will LSU compete in conference play? Are they ready for this moment? Was their non-conference schedule too much of a cakewalk? Again, time will tell, but LSU guard Cam Hayes is more than ready for the Tigers to get out on the floor and make a statement against one of the top programs in the country.

“I feel like we match up really well with them but whoever wins that matchup is going to play a key part in their team winning the game,” Hayes said. “I’m ready to see it, it’s our first SEC game of the year with a whole new team, whole new coaching staff so we want to make a statement tomorrow and take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Tigers are notorious for coming out hot and taking a lead early against opponents. Can they get a complete 40 minute performance on Wednesday? Coach McMahon, along with the fanbase, are looking to see it as well.

“All we’re trying to do is get our team better and play more consistent, high level basketball. I think we’ve shown it in stretches but we’ve had trouble sustaining it for long periods of time,” McMahon said.

Predictions

Ultimately it’ll come to the Tigers’ defensive efforts against the Razorbacks. A team that averages over 12 turnovers a game, it’s a piece of their game that has been inconsistent. LSU must expose the youngsters in an SEC showdown to come out on top.

With their defensive anchor in Fountain having SEC experience while at Mississippi State, his presence on that side of the floor must be felt for this program to come out on top.

For the Razorbacks, how will Black step up? The savvy veterans? LSU must clamp down on this well-oiled machine of a program in order to have a chance to get it done on Wednesday in the PMAC.