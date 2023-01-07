Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers are fresh off two exceptional performances to start conference play. Defeating No. 9 Arkansas and fighting until the final buzzer against John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, the Bayou Bengals proved they are going to be a force.

Hitting the road for another test against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday evening, the Tigers have the chance to get above .500 in conference and be nationally ranked come next week.

Here are the latest betting odds, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a 5.5-point underdog heading into the matchup with the over/under set at 138.5 according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. Despite the Tigers being such a significant underdog heading into this one, this program was also in the same boat against Arkansas last week.

Look for LSU to come out with something to prove on the road. With an identity being formed and rotations just about solidified, this program has the chance to make a statement at A&M.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Texas A&M

Current Records: LSU Tigers (12-2) vs Texas A&M (9-5)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 7 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena - College Station, Texas.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Players to Know

Wade Taylor IV : Who do the Aggies call when in need of a bucket? Taylor IV. The three-level scorer has been lethal for this group all season and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Averaging 16 points per game in just 25 minutes a night, Taylor is a bucket getter and does it in a hurry. It isn’t just his offensive game that steals the show routinely. A guy who plays the passing lanes extremely well, Taylor averages a hair over two steals a game. Look for LSU to monitor Taylor on both sides of the floor in order to come out on top in this one.

Henry Coleman III : A menace on the court, Coleman is a force in the paint. He can alter shots at the rim on defense while getting it done offensively at ease. Providing second chance buckets due to his elite rebounding ability while using his footwork in the post, Coleman will be notable on Saturday.

Despite his stat line not necessarily popping off of the page, averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds a night, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to slowing him down inside. LSU doesn’t attain much size in the paint, making it that much more of a challenge against Coleman

Predictions

LSU will have their work cut out for them in this one. Between preparing for a well balanced squad on both sides of the floor to figuring out a way to slow down both Taylor IV and Coleman III in an electric road game, it’s a tough task.

Again, how will Derek Fountain perform against a team with tremendous size? Can Adam Miller continue trending in the right direction after a strong performance against Kentucky? These will be the two main factors in LSU coming up with the win.

Score Prediction: LSU 71, Texas A&M 62