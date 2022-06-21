The trio of Tigers have conducted several NBA workouts over the last few weeks as pre-draft process goes on

The 2022 NBA Draft is just two days away with a trio of Tigers hoping to hear their names called Thursday night. Tari Eason, Darius Days and Shareef O’Neal have worked out for a number of teams, looking to be the next group of Tigers in the NBA.

Along with workouts, the former Tigers have also conducted pre-draft interviews with NBA organizations to get a better feel for each other.

Here is the latest intel on where each player has worked out and where they could ultimately land Thursday night:

Tari Eason - Forward

Eason has conducted a number of workouts over the last few weeks with the list consisting of Cleveland, Memphis, San Antonio, Minnesota, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Washington and New York.

At 6-foot-8, Eason provides tremendous defensive versatility at the next level. One of the best two-way players in the 2022 NBA Draft, his list of suitors goes on and on, but a few have certainly taken a second look at the SEC 6th Man of the Year.

The Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls are teams that look most likely to select Eason. A trio of teams that could use a boost defensively, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for Eason to land with one of the three teams given what he can provide.

“I think my versatility is a big strength,” Eason said at the NBA Combine. “My ability to guard all five positions, the NBA is positionless now. LSU has been nothing but helpful to me in this process so I think that when you have a program that has a rich history of players succeeding in the NBA, you can’t feel nothing but good about it.”

Darius Days - Forward

Though Days hasn’t shown up on many mock drafts to this point, his potential at the next level has a number of organizations intrigued at what he can offer. Projected to play more of a stretch four, Days’ ability to knockdown the three-ball consistently paired with physicality inside is what has had NBA teams calling him routinely.

Conducting workouts with New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento and Orlando, among others, the list goes on and on of potential destinations for Days. Projecting as a player who will ink a two-way contract, he’ll have the opportunity to show what he is capable of and work from there.

Days has proven to be one of the best knockdown shooters in the SEC during his time with LSU which is a surefire way to land on an NBA roster during the modern era. An unselfish player who is capable of getting others involved, look for Days to quickly get a deal done Thursday night whether he is selected late in the second round or signed as an undrafted free agent.

Shareef O’Neal - Forward

O’Neal was originally listed as a player who withdrew from the NBA Draft, but once that issue was resolved, keeping his name in the draft, he received interest from a number of organizations who were prepared to work him out.

Going through the pre-draft process with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat, O’Neal has had the opportunity to showcase what he can bring to the next level. Suffering injury after injury during his collegiate career, O’Neal never had the chance to show NBA executives what he’s capable of, but now healthy, things could change.

Likely to go undrafted Thursday night, O’Neal should receive a number of calls from franchises ready to sign him to a two-way deal. A chance to play in summer league and continue taking strides in the right direction with his game, there is sure to be potential suitors in line for the former Tiger.