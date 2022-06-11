Skip to main content
Shareef O'Neal Generating Buzz From NBA Teams, Several Workouts Set Before 2022 Draft

O'Neal getting feedback from NBA teams, conducting workouts with a number of organizations

After deciding to keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft earlier this week, Shareef O’Neal has received some buzz from a few organizations. Scheduling workouts with a number of teams, namely the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal has an opportunity to prove his stock after being unable to for most of his collegiate career.

O’Neal, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will workout for the franchise his father brought a number of championships to, hoping to keep the legacy alive if given the chance.

Along with the Lakers, O’Neal is expected to visit and workout for the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards among others.

O’Neal is now said to be eligible for the draft after some confusion at the early entry withdrawal deadline on June 1. After being initially listed among the 112 early entry prospects that opted to withdraw, the issue has been resolved and O’Neal will officially be going pro.

Leading up to the draft deadline, O’Neal participated in the G-League Elite Camp last month. A strong showing, producing 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during his second scrimmage game, he’s received enough solid feedback to stay in the draft.

Shareef O'Neal puts on display his length, altering a shot from Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

With a 7-foot-1 wingspan and the ability to stretch the floor, O’Neal provides versatility on both ends of the floor. Whether it be shot blocking and protecting the rim on defense or stepping out and hitting a jumper on offense, O’Neal has immense potential at the next level.

Shareef O'Neal goes up to block a shot against Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, showing off his tremendous length. 

After struggling through much of college, O’Neal enters the next phase of his basketball journey. Having a number of NBA teams inviting him for workouts and pre-draft interviews this month, O’Neal and his family will wait to see what’s next.

The 2022 NBA Draft takes place June 23. 

