SI Tickets: LSU Basketball Trending Positively, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU men's and women's basketball tickets for this season.

SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.

No matter the amount you spend, whether it be $40 or $4,000, it’s a $10 flat fee, keeping the fan’s experience in mind.

To buy tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball this season, SI Tickets has the deal for you.

It’s a work in progress, but this LSU basketball program is trending in the right direction after a productive offseason of developing their roster. Led by first-year Head Coach Matt McMahon, it’s a new era for the Tigers that this program is eager to get underway.

“I’m excited with where we landed. I know we’ve had all the stories with how we built the roster from 0 to 13. It was fun doing all those," McMahon said. "Now it’s time to get to work. We’ve turned the page from that. Our roster for the 2022-23 season is what it is and I’m excited about turning it into a really good basketball team.”

For Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers, they’ll look to build off of the foundation set in her first season in Baton Rouge. After reeling in the No. 1 impact transfer Angel Reese and top prospect Flau’Jae Johnson, this squad is box office.

The chance to catch a game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is a treat for both men’s and women’s. With SI Tickets providing endless deals, it makes it the perfect spot to purchase your seats for this new era of LSU basketball.

To purchase LSU men’s basketball tickets, click here.

To purchase LSU women’s basketball tickets, click here.