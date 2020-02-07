Tigers in the Pros: A Look at LSU Basketball Players in the NBA

Now that we're just past the halfway mark of the NBA season, there are plenty of former LSU basketball players that are trying to leave a mark in basketball's most competitive league.

With five Tigers currently signed to NBA rosters, here's how they've fared this season and what to expect moving forward from each player.

Ben Simmons (point guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

It's been a bit of an up and down year for Simmons, who averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists back in 2015 for the Tigers. Simmons was recently selected to his second consecutive All-Star game after averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds in his third full season.

While the stats are great, his team has underachieved as many thought the 76ers were poised to be one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference this season. Instead, a 31-21 record has left Philly sixth in the conference standings.



The team will go as far as Simmons and running mate Joel Embiid can take them but Simmons' lack of development with his jump shot and the team's lack of spacing on the floor has many wondering just how deep a run in the playoffs he can take them as the team's primary ball handler. Only time will tell but Simmons is among the NBA's best young stars.

Tremont Waters (point guard, Boston Celtics)

Waters came to Baton Rouge as a freshman in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite in his two seasons with the Tigers with his quick, twitchy play style and electric passing vision and ability.

In two seasons at LSU, Waters averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.5 steals, being named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and leading LSU to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since the 2006 season.

Waters was drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Celtics and has impressed the coaching staff there already with his basketball IQ. He's spent most of his first season in the G-League, becoming one of the standout players already, averaging 19.7 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals in 25 games.

His performance has been so impressive that Waters' has been called up to the Celtics roster multiple times this season, averaging 3.5 points and 1.3 assists in eight appearances.

“Tremont is just a bucket-getter,” teammate Jaylen Brown said back in January. “He comes in, he’s super talented, he’s super skilled, he’s the smallest guy on the court, but probably one of the most skilled guys on the court. When you put him in the game, he’s always looking to make something happen, and he usually does.”

Waters could continue to get some spot minutes throughout the season but since he's on a two-way contract, he can only spend 45 days with the club this season. Either way, his future seems very bright as a backup point guard.

Naz Reid (forward, Minnesota Timberwolves)

Another member of the 2019 LSU Sweet Sixteen roster, Reid spent one season in Baton Rouge and averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds as a five-star freshman forward.

After going undrafted in 2019, Reid impressed the Timberwolves so much during the Summer League that the team signed him to a four-year contract, something only first round rookies are assured. A successful run in the G-League has found Reid cracking the Timberwolves rotation in recent weeks, averaging 6.6. points and 2.1 rebounds in 16 appearances.

Reid could be in line for even more minutes after a slew of trades by Minnesota over the NBA Trade Deadline left the roster with six new players on the team. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he can carve out the rest of the season.

Garrett Temple (guard, Brooklyn Nets)

The longest tenured Tiger in the NBA is Temple, who was a freshman on LSU's 2006 Final Four roster, spent all four college years in Baton Rouge.

After going undrafted in 2009, Temple bounced around a number of teams in his few years before finally settling in with the Washington Wizards from 2012-16. Temple has spent time with Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers since leaving Washington and was most recently signed by the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2019-20 season.

A career 6.2 point per game scorer, Temple has chiseled out a bench player role in what is now his 10th season in the NBA.

Josh Gray (guard, New Orleans Pelicans)

Gray spent two years with LSU program, becoming teammates with Ben Simmons for his senior season. Gray hasn't really received a shot in the NBA until this season, signing a two-way contract with the Pelicans.

He's appeared in two games for the Pelicans this season and scored just one point. In the G-League, he's averaged 23 points and eight assists for the Erie BayHawks.