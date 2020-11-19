LSU Guard Skylar Mays Drafted No. 50 Overall by Atlanta Hawks in 2020 NBA Draft

Skylar Mays has found an NBA home. On Wednesday evening, Mays was taken with the No. 50 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft. Mays joins Tremont Waters as the second NBA draft selection of the Will Wade era.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard out of Baton Rouge figures to make a tremendous impact at the next level as a 3-and-D prospect. As a senior, Mays was asked to take on a heavier amount of the offensive load, averaging 16.7 points per game 49% shooting, including 39% from the three-point line.

"My offensive game definitely took a big jump with having more opportunity this year," Mays said back in March. "I think I proved I'm a better playmaker, which is something that teams wanted to see. When you talk to people, they're pretty broad because they don't want you to feel like you need to prove yourself. It's kind of more so just playing your game and improving on everything as the year goes by."

While his offensive game certainly matured over his final two years with the program, his defense continued to grow as well. Alongside Waters, the duo had a propensity for knocking the ball loose and his strong basketball IQ and willingness to accept any role that's thrown at him made him a safe second-round selection.

Mays also has deceptive athleticism for his strong frame, showing a knack for poster dunks and being crafty with the ball in his hands to get to the rim.

“LSU fans do a great job from what I've seen with other guys in the NBA and how they show love,” Mays said back in March. “Hopefully that's where I end up and find a consistent career in the NBA and I know I'm always going to have a lot of support from the bayou."

Here is the Sports Illustrated draft profile of Mays and how he fits in at the next level with the Hawks: