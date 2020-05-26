LSUCountry
LSU Basketball's Skylar Mays Awarded the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Honor

Glen West

The postseason accolades continue to pile on for LSU senior guard Skylar Mays, who was named a recipient of the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete honor, the school announced in a press release. 

Mays averaged a team high 16.7 points and became the first basketball player in program history to record 1,600 points-400 rebounds-300 assists and 200 steals in his career. The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete is a $20,000 post graduate scholarship given to a male and female athlete voted as a top scholar athlete by the SEC each year. 

Asia Seidt from Kentucky was the female recipient of the award.

"Asia and Skylar are outstanding representatives of student-athletes from across the SEC. They made a commitment to the total student-athlete experience, which resulted in their excellence in competition and in the classroom," commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The H. Boyd McWhorter Award is the highest honor earned by a student-athlete in the SEC and I congratulate both of them along with their families and universities on their outstanding achievements."

Mays was a four-year starter for the Tigers and a linchpin for LSU's run to the Sweet Sixteen during the 2018-19 season. He was also the unquestioned leader of a 21-10 team that would've made it back to the NCAA tournament in 2019-20 had its season not been cut short.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete wasn't the only recognition for Mays after an exemplary senior year. Mays was a first team All-SEC player and named the CoSIDA Basketball Academic All-America of the Year in 2020. He was also a first team Academic All-America in both 2019 and 2020, carrying a 3.93 GPA throughout his tenure with the LSU program.

Earlier this month, Mays earned his degree in kinesiology/human movement and plans to attend medical school once his basketball career is over.

"Skylar is a tremendous example of someone who excels both on and off the court," said coach Will Wade said. "We have been very fortunate to have coached Skylar his last three years and his work ethic and ability to persevere through difficult times makes him an outstanding choice for this award. He has a wonderful family and Skylar has a bright future in basketball and in his educational opportunities when that time comes."

