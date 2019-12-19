LSU Basketball Blown Away By East Tennessee State 74-63 Snapping Four Game Win Streak

When the fans start heading for the exit signs with 10 minutes left to play that usually means one team is having a good night and the other is having a dreadful one.

On Wednesday, that dreadful looking team was LSU as the Tigers were outplayed in nearly every facet against East Tennessee State, losing 74-63 and snapping a four game win streak.

It was the worst home loss in the Will Wade era with the next closest coming at the hands of Florida in his first year with the Tigers, losing that game 73-64.

The first half was the definition of what has plagued this LSU team at times this season. After starting out the game with a 16-12 lead, the Buccaneers closed the final 10 minutes of the half outscoring LSU 26-12.

Between allowing 11 offensive rebounds and the Buccaneers catching fire from three-point range, the Tigers dug themselves a 38-29 halftime deficit.

It would only get worse in the second half.

The Tigers were completely out of sync, turning the ball over on three of their first five possessions and allowing ETSU to capitalize. The Buccaneers jumped out to a 49-33 lead thanks to a 5-for-7 start to the half that LSU just wasn't able to match.

The rebounding struggles only got worse for LSU in the second half as by game's end, the Buccaneers had pulled down 19 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second chance points. LSU fans were bewildered and Will Wade was left scratching his head.

To combat the defensive woes, LSU wasn't doing a lick on offense. The LSU offense started the second half 3-for-12 from the field as the ETSU continued to grow. The lead would grow to as many as 23 points in the second half as the Tigers tried to claw their way back into the game late.

Two of the team's leading scorers, Skylar Mays and Darius Days combined for just 17 points on 6-of-20 shooting. The duo came into Wednesday averaging better than 30 points per game.

Wednesday night did see the long awaited return of senior guard Marlon Taylor, who missed the first nine games of the season with a foot ailment. Taylor played two minutes and scored two points but did not come back for the second half.

LSU will have to move on quickly as the team heads for Los Angeles for a game against USC in Staples Center on Dec. 21.

