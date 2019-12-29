LSUMaven
LSU Basketball Snaps Two Game Skid With 74-57 Win Over Undefeated Liberty

Glen West

Will Wade and LSU basketball were able to get back on track Sunday in the PMAC, knocking off previously undefeated Liberty 74-57.

The win was much needed for the Tigers, who had dropped back-to-back games to East Tennessee State and USC before Christmas. 

Outside of a 20 minute break in the second half to repair a ripped net, the Tigers were able to control the game through their presence in the paint, converting on forced turnovers and balanced scoring attack.

LSU dominated the paint en route to the win, a recipe for success for this 2019 team, scoring 46 of its 74 points inside the painted area. The Tigers were also able to force 13 Liberty turnovers which they turned into 21 points on the offensive end.

In addition to the paint, LSU had five players score at least nine points. Darius Days led the way with 14 points for the game while Skylar Mays and Charles Manning poured in 12 a piece.

The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the second half after a 9-0 run was capped off by an emphatic Emmitt Williams dunk. However, Liberty would not go away easily, going on a 10-2 run of its own to get the Tiger lead back down to single digits.

It was Days that was able to deliver what would become the knockout punch play, forcefully grabbing an offensive rebound and finishing with a three-point play under the basket to ignite the offense after the delay to repair the net.

LSU would not let the lead dip to single digits for the rest of the game, closing out Liberty in what would become its most impressive non-conference win to date.

LSU will now have a week to prepare for its SEC opener at Tennessee on Jan. 4.

