Report: LSU Basketball Adds Four-Star Guard Eric Gaines to its 2020 Recruiting Class

Glen West

There is only one certainty for LSU basketball in 2020 which is that there will be plenty of fresh faces around the program.  On Sunday, coach Will Wade and the Tigers picked up a commitment from four-star guard Eric Gaines. With Gaines' commitment, the Tigers now have seven players either signed or committed to the 2020 class.

Gaines is currently ranked as the No. 16 point point guard in the 2020 class and No. 81 overall prospect. With Gaines' commitment, the Tigers recruiting class skyrocketed to the No. 6 class according to 247sports, ranked No. 3 in the SEC.

The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Lithonia, Georgia also considered Alabama, Memphis, TCU and Washington State before officially giving Wade a verbal commitment. 

"It just made me feel like I was back at home," Gaines told 247sports Evan Daniels. "The environment, and I got along with the teammates and coaches."

With the impending loss of Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and potentially Javonte Smart, Gaines should immediately step in alongside Jalen Cook and compete for playing time in what will be a new look backcourt next season. 

Gaines is the latest in what's turned into a program-defining recruiting class for Wade. In addition to Gaines, four-star forward Mwani Wilkerson has also pledged his commitment to the Tigers. Five-star guard Cam Thomas, three-star guard Cook and three-star big man Bradley Ezewiro have all signed with the Tigers as well.

Wade and his staff have not been afraid to add transfers from other schools in the past and have added two more in this recruiting cycle. Earlier this month, the Tigers added Shareef O'Neal, a former four-star recruit and son of Shaquille O'Neal to the 2020 mix. O'Neal is expected to join the team in March.

Former Madison Prep and Georgetown forward Josh Leblanc also transferred to LSU and he's already on campus, practicing with the team as a scout team member.

"He’s going to be so good, he’s better than I thought. He’s long, he’s athletic, and he’s maybe our best defender," Wade said of Leblanc in early February.

