LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 22 LSU vs Ole Miss

Glen West

Pregame

LSU Starters:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Emmitt Williams

Darius Days 

Trendon Watford

Check out the video LSU Basketball created to honor the "Pistol," who broke the NCAA scoring record 50 years ago.

First Half

20:00- LSU controls the tip and we're underway. Freshman Trendon Watford gets things started by drawing a foul, knocks down one of two free throws

17:35- Will Wade talked Friday about Darius Days getting his money's worth when he fouls He didn't that time. And-one puts Ole Miss up 6-3 early.

Trendon Watford has it going early with the first five LSU points.

16:26- Which is better, Skylar Mays or Clyde Edwards-Helaire spin move? LSU takes its first lead on a pretty spin move to the basket.

Media Timeout: LSU 9, Ole Miss 9

Darius Days goes to the bench after a bad foul call for tripping. He's got two fouls early as Javonte Smart just put LSU up 11-9

Emmitt Williams draws a charge which ignites the LSU crowd.

13:30- Trendon Watford going into his bag in this first half with a nice crossover that draws a foul. 6-0 run for LSU has Tigers up 15-9.

13:00- LSU already in the bonus here in the first half. Tigers went 17-for-18 in the first half against Alabama which helped separate them in the first half.

Tigers 5-for-6 today and on a 10-0 run

Official Timeout: LSU 17, Ole Miss 9

Graves drills a three and LSU is on a 13-0 run and lead Ole Miss 20-9. Devontae Shuler is the only Rebel that's scored.

7:49- Ole Miss up to nine first half fouls, Tigers 7-of-9 at the line. LSU pulling away in the first half, lead 28-11 and is on a 21-2 run.

Watford leads the way with nine points, four rebounds while Williams has added six more.

Ole Miss hasn't scored in four minutes. Meanwhile LSU is going back to the line for its 12th and 13th free throw attempts. Tigers lead 30-11 in what has been a lopsided start to this one

2:55-Up and under from Aundre Hyatt is a new one we've seen from the freshman. He's going to be fun to watch these next few years 

Media Timeout: LSU 36, Ole Miss 15

Ole Miss up to 14 personal fouls in the first half. Alabama had 13 personal fouls in the first half on Wednesday . Tigers are 30-of-37 at the free throw line in those two halves.

Half: LSU 40, Ole Miss 20

Tigers have dominated every facet of this game today. Trendon Watford leads the way with 11 points, 5 rebounds at the break

Second Half

Ole Miss scores nine straight and a 20 point Tiger lead has quickly dissipated to 11 . Tyree also just scored his first points of the day.

Timeout Will Wade as Ole Miss starts second half on a 12-0 to cut a once 40-16 lead to 40-32.

Darius Days stops the bleeding out of the timeout with a layup.

Media Timeout: LSU 42, Ole Miss 32

Skylar Mays just picked up his fourth foul. A few of them have been questionable to say the least. 

Marlon Taylor has had himself quite the second half. Two triples and a Javonte Smart nifty inbounds layup has LSU back up 15.

Will Wade did just pick up a technical foul

Timeout: LSU 53, Ole Miss 38 with 11:26 to go

Javonte Smart and Marlon Taylor have weathered the early storm from Ole Miss to start the second half. The two have 13 of the Tigers 15 points this half

Javonte Smart has taken over this game. 11 of his 19 points have come in the second half and the Tigers are back up 18

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 9: Safety

LSU returns veteran safety group headlined by senior leader JaCoby Stevens

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Suspends Freshman Linebacker Donte Starks "Indefinitely" for Violation of Team Rules

Starks appeared in three games in 2019 as a four-star linebacker prospect

Glen West

No. 22 LSU Basketball to Host Ole Miss on 50th Anniversary of Pete Maravich Breaking NCAA Scoring Record

Tigers to square off against Rebels for second time this season looking to go 8-0 for first time since 1980-81 season

Glen West

After Lost Seasons, Three LSU Pitchers Are Looking to Start Fresh With Healthy 2020 Campaign

For Storz, Labas and Hill, 2020 is about returning to the game they love and staying healthy in the process.

Glen West

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 7: Linebackers

LSU needs to replace entire starting linebacker corps from championship roster

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Baseball Implementing Virtual Reality to Help Hitters Gauge Tendencies of Opposing Pitchers

Technology will gauge opposing pitchers velocity, movement and tendencies on the mound

Glen West

With LSU Reportedly in the Mix For Five-Star Jordan Burch, Here's a Timeline of His Recruitment Process

Burch was in Baton Rouge over the weekend, just days before National Signing Day

Glen West

by

Glen West

If LSU Basketball Wants the NCAA Tournament Seed its Record Indicates, Beating the Computers is Key

Wade thinks LSU took a step forward in win over Alabama but wants to see it consistently

Glen West

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 8: Cornerbacks

LSU returns All-American Stingley, long list of sophomores with experience who will battle it out in the spring for cornerback spot

Glen West

LSU is currently No. 5 in the latest 2020 SI All-American recruiting rankings. The Tigers have a chance to make a big splash down the stretch to improve their ranking. See who LSU is chasing and how…

Glen West