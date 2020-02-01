Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 22 LSU vs Ole Miss

Pregame

LSU Starters:

Javonte Smart

Skylar Mays

Emmitt Williams

Darius Days

Trendon Watford

Check out the video LSU Basketball created to honor the "Pistol," who broke the NCAA scoring record 50 years ago.

First Half

20:00- LSU controls the tip and we're underway. Freshman Trendon Watford gets things started by drawing a foul, knocks down one of two free throws

17:35- Will Wade talked Friday about Darius Days getting his money's worth when he fouls He didn't that time. And-one puts Ole Miss up 6-3 early.

Trendon Watford has it going early with the first five LSU points.

16:26- Which is better, Skylar Mays or Clyde Edwards-Helaire spin move? LSU takes its first lead on a pretty spin move to the basket.

Media Timeout: LSU 9, Ole Miss 9

Darius Days goes to the bench after a bad foul call for tripping. He's got two fouls early as Javonte Smart just put LSU up 11-9

Emmitt Williams draws a charge which ignites the LSU crowd.

13:30- Trendon Watford going into his bag in this first half with a nice crossover that draws a foul. 6-0 run for LSU has Tigers up 15-9.

13:00- LSU already in the bonus here in the first half. Tigers went 17-for-18 in the first half against Alabama which helped separate them in the first half.

Tigers 5-for-6 today and on a 10-0 run

Official Timeout: LSU 17, Ole Miss 9

Graves drills a three and LSU is on a 13-0 run and lead Ole Miss 20-9. Devontae Shuler is the only Rebel that's scored.

7:49- Ole Miss up to nine first half fouls, Tigers 7-of-9 at the line. LSU pulling away in the first half, lead 28-11 and is on a 21-2 run.

Watford leads the way with nine points, four rebounds while Williams has added six more.

Ole Miss hasn't scored in four minutes. Meanwhile LSU is going back to the line for its 12th and 13th free throw attempts. Tigers lead 30-11 in what has been a lopsided start to this one

2:55-Up and under from Aundre Hyatt is a new one we've seen from the freshman. He's going to be fun to watch these next few years

Media Timeout: LSU 36, Ole Miss 15

Ole Miss up to 14 personal fouls in the first half. Alabama had 13 personal fouls in the first half on Wednesday . Tigers are 30-of-37 at the free throw line in those two halves.

Half: LSU 40, Ole Miss 20

Tigers have dominated every facet of this game today. Trendon Watford leads the way with 11 points, 5 rebounds at the break

Second Half

Ole Miss scores nine straight and a 20 point Tiger lead has quickly dissipated to 11 . Tyree also just scored his first points of the day.

Timeout Will Wade as Ole Miss starts second half on a 12-0 to cut a once 40-16 lead to 40-32.

Darius Days stops the bleeding out of the timeout with a layup.

Media Timeout: LSU 42, Ole Miss 32

Skylar Mays just picked up his fourth foul. A few of them have been questionable to say the least.

Marlon Taylor has had himself quite the second half. Two triples and a Javonte Smart nifty inbounds layup has LSU back up 15.

Will Wade did just pick up a technical foul

Timeout: LSU 53, Ole Miss 38 with 11:26 to go

Javonte Smart and Marlon Taylor have weathered the early storm from Ole Miss to start the second half. The two have 13 of the Tigers 15 points this half

Javonte Smart has taken over this game. 11 of his 19 points have come in the second half and the Tigers are back up 18