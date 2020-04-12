LSU Freshman Forward Trendon Watford Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

LSU forward Trendon Watford announced via social media Sunday afternoon that he'd be testing the NBA waters and declare for the 2020 draft.

In his lone season with the Tigers, Watford averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field. After averaging 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in conference play, Watford was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Watford's intentions are to retain his NCAA eligibility throughout the pre-draft process, LSU stated in a press release. Watford can hire an agent that has been approved by the NCAA and ultimately elect to return to LSU if he feels his draft stock is too low to warrant moving on to the NBA.

"I am announcing my decision to declare for the NBA draft. Thank you to all who have supported me throughout all the years and a special thanks to my family and friends who have been along this journey," Watford wrote.

"We are excited to support Trendon as he goes through this NBA Draft process," coach Will Wade said in a press release. "Trendon had an outstanding freshman campaign for LSU, showing great versatility and improvement as the season went on. His play helped us to a second straight 20-win season at LSU and a second-place finish in the SEC."

It was expected that the freshman would at least test the NBA waters after a successful first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are still awaiting final decisions from point guard Javonte Smart and forwards Darius Days and Emmitt Williams.

NCAA rules allow players to test the NBA waters just once so if Smart, Williams or Days were to declare, it would mean they couldn't return to school.

Watford is currently ranked as the No. 78 prospect on NBADraft.net which would project him as a undrafted rookie should he ultimately decide to enter the draft. Watford thanked LSU and the Baton Rouge community for taking him in and making this last year in college an unforgettable experience.

"I want to thank you for taking in a kid from another state and treating me as one of your own," Watford said. "The opportunities and relationships you have given me are something I will always cherish and were second to none. Furthermore, without the support of my teammates, coaching staff, and faculty, none of this would be possible so again, I say thank you!"