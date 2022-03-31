What Does Guard Justice Hill Bring to LSU Basketball?

It’s been a busy week for Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers. With a myriad of players announcing their departure from the program, McMahon continues to put his head down and work to fill out this roster.

Landing one of his top players from last year’s Murray State squad in Justice Hill, the Tigers get one of McMahon’s most dynamic players from a season ago.

Averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists a night for the Racers, Hill’s production goes beyond the stat sheet. A leader for McMahon’s group, it’s clear to see why he pushed for Hill to take his talent to Death Valley.

Hill is an integral piece to this new era of Tigers basketball given his familiarity with McMahon’s style of play and culture he looks to build in Baton Rouge. Taking his game to the next level in his sophomore year with the Racers, Hill looked fully acclimated with McMahon’s game plan, putting his talent on full display in year two.

A First-Team All-Ohio Valley selection this season, Hill’s growth as a player put Murray State in position to be so successful night in and night out. Controlling the pace and creating for others is Hill’s specialty, looking to bring that exact play style to the Tigers.

McMahon has been adamant about the type of coaches and players he is looking to add to this LSU program. Bringing in people who fit the criteria of his style of coaching, it’s a key part to how this next chapter will flow with him at the helm.

"We're going to invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're going to build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're going to work to do."

McMahon’s style of play is a run and gun type game, really looking to get out in transition to score. With Hill’s speed and vision on the floor, it’s no secret why McMahon pushed so heavily for him to come to LSU. Though the Tigers weren’t the only school aggressive in landing one of the top point guards in the portal.

Immediately upon announcing his departure from Murray State, Hill became a hot name on the market, getting calls from Purdue, USC, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, among others. Ultimately selecting the Tigers to team back up with his head coach, Hill understands the vision of McMahon enough to commit to a program that will surely be facing sanctions during his tenure.

“We are thrilled to have Juice join our family here at LSU,” McMahon said in a press release. “He is a dynamic guard who impacts winning! He represents everything Tiger Basketball is going to be about as we move the program forward. He is a great young man from a great family. We look forward to the opportunity to coach him at LSU.”

Hill now joins Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman to McMahon’s first transfer portal class as the Tigers head coach. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound junior, who spent two years with the Demons, averaged 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

McMahon has hit the ground running since taking over a difficult situation in Baton Rouge, but adding players via the transfer portal along with top-tier assistant coaches is an incredible start to this new era of LSU basketball.