What LSU Basketball is Getting in 2022 Guard Commit Justice Williams

The LSU men’s basketball program earned a huge addition to its 2022 class when four-star guard Justice Williams committed to the Tigers Thursday evening. Williams is the second prospect to commit to the Tigers in the 2022 class as Will Wade begins his quest at building another NCAA tournament caliber roster.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Philadelphia, Pa., spent his junior season under Kevin Boyle at national powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida where his game blossomed on a national stage. Boyle has coached NBA lottery picks RJ Barrett, D’Angelo Russell and many more where Williams hopes to continue the deep lineage.

A consensus top-40 recruit, Williams has proven himself against elite talent where his game has advanced significantly at Montverde, but also on the EYBL AAU circuit where he playsfor Team Final.

Playing on the AAU circuit with the top two players in the 2022 class in Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, Williams has seen his game reach new heights. The trio of Bates, Duren and Williams has seen Team Final become one of the best AAU teams in the country while virtually dominating each game and tournamentthey play in.

With Williams getting the opportunity to show out against elite prospects both in the high school game and AAU circuit, he has continued to see his name fly up the recruiting rankings each cycle.

The additional of Williams gives Coach Will Wade and the Tigers an immediate contributor in the scoring column with his ability to drive to the goal and finish in traffic. A gifted finisher, Williams is also a threat from deep as his three-ball showed consistency in his junior campaign, a category he was looking to improve in.

Williams has seen his game grow dramatically over the last two years where he has seen his pull-up jump shot become lethal while also gaining instincts on the defensive end. His ability to play both ends of the floor is where scouts have given the four-star praise as his game is maturing game by game.

With Williams and four-star small forward Devin Ree rounding out the early commitments to the 2022 class, Wade and his staff are already putting in work on the recruiting trail. With two score first prospects, the Tigers will be adding a pair of players who will be able to provide depth to this roster, a category the Tigers struggled in a season ago.

As Wade continues turning around this LSU program, it all starts with gaining high caliber prospects and adding Williams to this already loaded roster is just the start of building a contender. With Williams lethal scoring ability and versatility on both ends of the floor, the Tigers will be in good hands for years to come.