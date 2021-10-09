What LSU Basketball is Getting in 2022 Forward Julian Phillips

Addition of Phillips just the latest in a long line of five-star recruiting lands for Will Wade and LSU

For the fifth straight recruiting season, LSU coach Will Wade was able to swing big and land a big punch by bringing forward Julian Phillips aboard to the LSU program.

The Branson, Missouri native is one of the truly special high school talents in the country possessing a great combination of size, athleticism and skill to make him an immediate impact player for the Tigers next season. A long 6-foot-8 forward, Phillips is more of your modern traditional forward who can actually bring the ball up a little bit and be a playmaker as well.

Just turning on a little bit of Phillips' highlights and the talent is tremendous. He has a phenomenal shooting stroke and can play above the rim, though he will need add some muscle to his frame when he gets to Baton Rouge. As he gets stronger he'll only continue to add to an ever growing post game but that perimeter shooting is no joke.

Phillips' outside shooting has really improved over the last year and while he's more known for attacking the basket and being able to finish with either hand at the rim, that perimeter shooting will only keep defenses on their toes. His change of pace for a 6-foot-8 forward is incredible and his handle is also quite sharp for a player of his size.

Just in the last year he's put on some weight and is finishing through contact, while also gaining more confidence in that shooting stroke. Here are some of his highlights from a most recent tournament in Atlanta this past August.

He is the latest five-star prospect that has committed to Wade and company, joining Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Trendon Watford, Cam Thomas and Efton Reid. Wade is expecting there not to be as much roster turnover as years past, which means the situation Phillips will be walking into is a solid one with many players returning with SEC level experience.

Just a few of the young names on the current roster are Brandon Murray, Jerrell Colbert, Eric Gaines, Mwani Wilkinson and Justice Williams. Having some structure for Phillips to walk into will only help in his development and adjustment to the college game.

“I feel like for the first time we're not going to have the drastic roster turnover that we've had,” Wade said. “Now, we're going to lose some guys, but we're in a pretty good spot with our roster for the next couple years. We're really focusing more down the road.”

There's plenty to love about LSU's latest commitment and Phillips will look to be another early impact freshman for Wade and company next season.