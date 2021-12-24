Looking at Where LSU Women's Basketball Stands Heading into SEC Play

After just nine wins a season ago, Lady Tigers have become fast winners under first year coach Kim Mulkey

The Kim Mulkey era is off to a hot start as she leads No. 21 LSU to an 11-1 record through the team’s first 12 games. After winning just nine games a season ago, the turnaround has been immediate for the Tigers.

With a statement victory over Texas Tech Tuesday afternoon in the West Palm Beach Invitational, Mulkey’s appreciation for this team and fan base was made very clear.

“It’s much more enjoyable to get on a long charter flight going back home after a win,” said Mulkey. “Merry Christmas to everyone. Thank goodness for all these LSU fans that showed up.”

Riding a 10-game win streak after defeating the Red Raiders, those flights home must be pretty enjoyable. Mulkey has this team on a tight leash, showing her true perfectionist mentality as a head coach.

Continuity has been a major piece to this team’s success. Trust within each other and being reliable from the starting unit down to the reserves puts this unit in position to win each night they step on the floor.

Despite the Tigers strong start to the season, Mulkey isn’t satisfied in the slightest. Coming out the gate hot each game, it’s maintaining the lead and keeping their foot on the gas that she wants this team to excel at.

“The kids started good,” Mulkey said. “We’ve just got to — in certain parts of the game — clamp down and understand the value of a big lead. We have to learn how to extend leads.”

The coaching of Mulkey has turned this team into an SEC contender virtually overnight, consistently getting the best out of her players. It’s been a team effort from top to bottom on this roster, but Preseason First-Team All-SEC selection Khayla Pointer continues to assert herself as the leader of this team.

Averaging over 17 points per game and stuffing the stat sheet every night, Pointer has taken that next step to get this team to become competitive. After dropping 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against Texas Tech Tuesday afternoon to extend this team’s win streak, this team feeds off of her energy on the floor.

Pointer eclipsed the 1,500-point mark for her collegiate career Tuesday night, solidifying herself as one of the greats to come through Baton Rouge. The system that Mulkey runs and the trust she puts in her lead guard is what has this team clicking in virtually every way.

Between the 11-1 start from the Lady Tigers and the 12-0 start from the mens, LSU basketball has never started out a season with a better combined record. LSU will return to the court December 27th where they are set to take on the Samford Bulldogs in the PMAC at 6:00 p.m. CT with $1 tickets available to all fans.