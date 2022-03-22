Why It Was Important for LSU To Move Fast In Hiring Matt McMahon

Matt McMahon faces a challenge like one he's never come close to approaching in his basketball coaching career. A longtime mid major coach at Murray State brings its certain set of challenges for sure, particularly in a state like Kentucky where basketball isn't just treated as a sport but as a way of life.

But as McMahon makes the move up to a higher level of competition in the SEC, he'll also do so with some expected baggage tied to the job. It will likely take months before LSU knows what kind of violations it will face with from the seven Level I infractions but by that time, roster and staff decisions will be long taken care of.

That's why it's important to bring in a guy like McMahon, who is considered one of the brightest, most respected young coaches in college basketball. His history as a coach dates back 22 years as a grad transfer at Tennessee and as an assistant coach at various stops like Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington and Murray State.

McMahon would earn the full time gig at Murray State in 2015, earning a 154-67 record including three NCAA Tournament appearances and four seasons with at least 23 wins with the Racers. Over the last several seasons as McMahon has had to undergo different variations of teams, the one consistent part of his recent career is he's won.

A winner is what this LSU program needs more than anything right now with the impending punishment from the NCAA. The way his teams win is also very unique to the personnel he has at his disposal. A top 20 scoring team in the country at 79.1 points per game, Murray State averaged 11 turnovers a game, something LSU really struggled with over the last several seasons offensively.

But what was perhaps even more impressive is that with a top 20 offense also came a top 30 defense in the country, holding opponents to just over 63 points a game, a scoring margin of 15 points a game, which was No. 4 in the country.

This past year, Murray State wasn't close to the biggest team in the nation and yet was just outside the top 10 in offensive rebounding percentage. McMahon gets the most out of his teams in a lot of categories which is an important trait considering the talent the Tigers will hope to bring in after the dust settles on any recruiting restrictions.

McMahon also held interest from South Carolina but chose Baton Rouge, hinting that he sees something with this situation despite all of the off court uncertainty that makes for a very intriguing next several years.

The contract details will be a seven-year deal that includes an extra year should LSU receive a multi-year postseason ban from the NCAA or a reduction of two scholarships for more than three years according to The Advocate's Wilson Alexander.

Of course getting the Tigers back to being a consistent winner will take time but something that could help speed up the process is by getting buy in from some of the young players left behind in the Will Wade era. Everybody knows about the Ja Morant story and his magnificent rise in college with McMahon as his coach. LSU currently has some very intriguing young players who McMahon would no doubt love to get the opportunity to develop.

"I look forward to building relationships with our current players and recruiting elite student-athletes to LSU," McMahon said in a statement.

Sophomore Eric Gaines is a Morant like athlete with plenty of untapped potential while freshmen Brandon Murray and Justice Williams are also young guards who are thought of as key pieces for the future of this program.

If McMahon can get even one or two of this nucleus to return and be a part of the future of this program it would be a massive win. But furthermore he's a proven recruiter and developer of talent who will be able to find hidden gems in the transfer portal and perhaps a few still unsigned prospects in this 2022 class.

The expectations won't be to contend for the near future with a likely postseason ban on the way plus a reduction of scholarships. What the next few years will be about for McMahon is building a foundation and more importantly, competing as best as possible.

A young, energetic coach like McMahon is the ideal candidate to get the job done and how much of this current roster he can salvage will be one of the more interesting questions the next few weeks should shine more light into.