LSU Basketball Adds Four-Star Forward Mwani Wilkinson to 2020 Class

LSU basketball received a bit of good news Saturday when four-star forward Mwani Wilkinson announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Wilkinson joins a star-studded 2020 class for Will Wade including five-star guard Cam Thomas, three-star guard Jalen Cook, three-star big man Bradley Ezewiro and Georgetown transfer Josh Leblanc. The 6-foot-6 Las Vegas native took to Twitter to announce his collegiate decision.

Wilkinson joined the Tigers as the No. 19 ranked power forward and chose LSU over Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and USC.

“Not too many people get an opportunity like this, so for me to be in the situation I'm in, I am forever grateful," Wilkinson wrote. "First I wanna thank God. Nothing is possible without him. I also want to thank my parents, my family, my many coaches and trainers, and all of my teammates.

"Growing up from about six years old, I never thought that this would happen at all or even dreamed about it. This is a dream and passion that developed me around 8th grade. So for me to have turned my dream into reality in the way that I did is just surreal. With that being said, I want to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Louisiana State University."





LSU is losing seniors Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mays and could lose big man Emmitt Williams to the NBA after this season. Wilkinson would step in and immediately provide depth to the forward group.

With Wilkinson’s commitment, LSU currently has the No. 9 ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247sports, fourth best in the SEC.