Skip to main content

With No Xavier Pinson, LSU Basketball to Rely on Pair of Youngsters in Backcourt

Gaines, Williams to assume the lead ball handling duties against Florida

Will Wade and LSU know they dodged a serious issue after senior guard Xavier Pinson went down with a knee injury against Tennessee. 

After a few hours of sweating bullets, all of the news has come back positive on Pinson's injury, which is officially a grade one MCL sprain. It's also why Wade and the Tigers won't do anything to risk further injury and subsequently will hold Pinson out of Wednesday's game at Florida.

With a "good shot" Pinson could be back in the lineup against Arkansas on Saturday, the Tigers will do whatever is necessary to get Pinson back in the fold as quickly as possible. 

"X is doing great. He was up moving around today, we're gonna hold him out tomorrow, he couldn't play tomorrow," Wade said. "We're not gonna rush him back, I want to make sure he's comfortable in the brace. He's been getting treatment three or four times a day so he's doing everything he can."

With a veteran like Pinson out of the lineup in a hostile environment like Florida, Wade and the Tigers will now be relying on bigger roles for sophomore Eric Gaines and freshman Justice Williams as the primary ball handlers. Gaines has been a primary ball handler when on the floor most of the season but for Williams, who should be a senior in high school right now, Wade is putting a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

Read More

Wade hasn't been afraid to throw Williams into the deep end, giving him his first minutes on the road against Auburn in the SEC opener. With Pinson, Gaines and Brandon Murray commanding much of the attention in the backcourt, Williams hasn't been asked to do as much, something that is likely to change with more responsibilities.

"He plays with great pace," Wade said of Williams. "Very smooth with the ball, doesn't get rattled, is a very good shooter, make some challenge shots. We expect him to step in and play well. We believe in him, he's ready to go and will be much better."

Both Gaines and Williams have spent hours with Wade watching film the last few days, a trend that will continue when the team arrives in Gainesville on Tuesday evening. With plenty of new sets added to better help the Tigers' guards without Pinson, Wade will get a better feel for what the team will be running when the trio sit down again and go over the gameplan.

"We're not changing anything that we do. Those guys are here for a reason, they're really good players, they definitely bring some different strengths to the table," Wade said. "We're gonna play to those strengths and we're gonna go through some of the stuff they don't feel comfortable running, we'll scratch."

 

USATSI_17486756
Basketball

With No Xavier Pinson, LSU Basketball to Rely on Pair of Youngsters in Backcourt

21 seconds ago
USATSI_17012598
Football

Report: LSU Cornerback Dwight McGlothern Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

53 minutes ago
USATSI_17443551
Football

Former LSU Tigers in Wild Card Round of 2022 NFL Playoffs

1 minute ago
USATSI_17474460
Basketball

Battle Tested LSU Basketball Hitting Its Stride

6 hours ago
USATSI_17161852
Football

LSU Football Adds to its Recruiting Staff With Hiring of Jordan Arcement

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17474966
Basketball

LSU Soars Up AP Top-25 Rankings Following Wins Over Kentucky, Tennessee

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17156809
Football

LSU Loses Fourth Receiver to NCAA Transfer Portal

Jan 10, 2022
USATSI_17204857
Football

Who Else Is Eligible to Declare For 2022 NFL Draft at LSU?

Jan 10, 2022