LSU's Steve Ensminger, Joe Brady Named 2019 Offensive Coordinators of the Year by Football Scoop

Eyes have been glued to the TV every time the LSU offense has taken the field in 2019, in fear of missing another extraordinary series or play. The men behind the scenes of the explosive offense, Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady, were named 2019 Offensive Coordinators of the Year by Football Scoop.

Brady has been the one to receive the majority of the recognition throughout the season from an outsider's perspective, winning the Broyles Award, given annually to the country's top assistant coach.

Inside the program, however, it's Ensminger who is viewed as the MVP of the offensive explosion from LSU this season.

"This award should say Joe Brady/Steve Ensminger,” Brady said after winning the Broyles Award. “I’m only at LSU because of Steve Ensminger. I’ll never forget that.”

As a result of the duo's obvious chemistry on the field, LSU has the top offense from a yards and scoring perspective. In fact the 48.9 points per game are the most in a single season since the 2013 Baylor Bears. Players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have not only earned a ton of hardware for their play but have also broken countless records in the process.

LSU became the first offense in college football history to feature a 5,000-yard passer (Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Chase and Justin Jefferson) in the same season. Burrow broke SEC records for touchdowns (55) and yards (5,208) in a single season while Chase and Jefferson each broke the school record for touchdowns in a season with 18 a piece.

Yet none of it would be possible without the coaching and guidance of Brady and Ensminger. Brady spoke with the Advocate in December about what the relationship is like in-game between Ensminger and himself.

"I think game-to-game it’s different. I think a lot of it has to do with the game plan standpoint. Steve’s the offensive coordinator. Steve’s the play-caller," Brady said. "It’s just my job up there to, if I have any ideas, for him to take them and run with it if he wants. If not, keep doing what he’s doing and we’ve had a lot of success this year with Steve being a great play-caller. There’ll be times in games where he’ll say, ‘Hey look, you’ve got it.’ Or, ‘Hey, whatever you want to do here, you’ve got it.’ I think every coach is always ready, if their time comes, that they need to call a play. So, I just sit up there, and if there’s an opportunity that I have to give some advice or what I’m seeing or my thoughts — especially from the passing game standpoint — I’ll give it. Outside of that, it’s Steve’s show, and I’m just rolling with it."

Ensminger and Brady became the first pair of coaches to win the Offensive Coordinator of the Year Award as it previously only went to one offensive coordinator.