LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU's Steve Ensminger, Joe Brady Named 2019 Offensive Coordinators of the Year by Football Scoop

Glen West

Eyes have been glued to the TV every time the LSU offense has taken the field in 2019, in fear of missing another extraordinary series or play. The men behind the scenes of the explosive offense, Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady, were named 2019 Offensive Coordinators of the Year by Football Scoop.

Brady has been the one to receive the majority of the recognition throughout the season from an outsider's perspective, winning the Broyles Award, given annually to the country's top assistant coach. 

Inside the program, however, it's Ensminger who is viewed as the MVP of the offensive explosion from LSU this season. 

"This award should say Joe Brady/Steve Ensminger,” Brady said after winning the Broyles Award. “I’m only at LSU because of Steve Ensminger. I’ll never forget that.”

As a result of the duo's obvious chemistry on the field, LSU has the top offense from a yards and scoring perspective. In fact the 48.9 points per game are the most in a single season since the 2013 Baylor Bears. Players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have not only earned a ton of hardware for their play but have also broken countless records in the process.

LSU became the first offense in college football history to feature a 5,000-yard passer (Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Chase and Justin Jefferson) in the same season. Burrow broke SEC records for touchdowns (55) and yards (5,208) in a single season while Chase and Jefferson each broke the school record for touchdowns in a season with 18 a piece.

Yet none of it would be possible without the coaching and guidance of Brady and Ensminger. Brady spoke with the Advocate in December about what the relationship is like in-game between Ensminger and himself.

"I think game-to-game it’s different. I think a lot of it has to do with the game plan standpoint. Steve’s the offensive coordinator. Steve’s the play-caller," Brady said. "It’s just my job up there to, if I have any ideas, for him to take them and run with it if he wants. If not, keep doing what he’s doing and we’ve had a lot of success this year with Steve being a great play-caller. There’ll be times in games where he’ll say, ‘Hey look, you’ve got it.’ Or, ‘Hey, whatever you want to do here, you’ve got it.’ I think every coach is always ready, if their time comes, that they need to call a play. So, I just sit up there, and if there’s an opportunity that I have to give some advice or what I’m seeing or my thoughts — especially from the passing game standpoint — I’ll give it. Outside of that, it’s Steve’s show, and I’m just rolling with it."

Ensminger and Brady became the first pair of coaches to win the Offensive Coordinator of the Year Award as it previously only went to one offensive coordinator.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Recruits That Have Exceeded Expectations in Baton Rouge

Glen West

For five LSU players, being starters for a National Championship team took hard work and plenty of doubters

LSU Basketball Looks to Continue Fast Start to SEC Play With One Loss Arkansas Coming to Town

Glen West

Improved play from Smart, lack of turnovers has LSU steered in right direction

Glen West

Shea Dixon of 247sports provided an update on LSU target Zach Evans. Despite signing with Georgia,…

LSU Adds Four-Star Cornerback Dwight McGlothern to 2020 Class

Glen West

Tigers now have five open scholarship spots after McGlothern commitment

Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays Fuel LSU Basketball to SEC Opening 78-64 Win Over Tennessee

Glen West

Smart ties season high 21 points in win over Vols

Video: LSU Players Preview National Championship Against Clemson

Glen West

For most LSU players from Louisiana, playing in the Superdome a familiar feeling

Glen West

President Donald Trump is set to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship according…

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Previews SEC Opener Against Tennessee

Glen West

Tigers travel to Knoxville to take on Vols team that's dropped two of three

Glen West

Who plays in the real Death Valley? An interesting look by ESPN writer Ryan Magee

LSU Defense Faces One Last Hurdle With High-Powered Clemson Offense

Glen West

Change in scheme has led to improved pass rush, better results