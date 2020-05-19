LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Where Does the 2019 LSU Football Team Stack Up With Some of College Football's Historic Past Teams?

Harrison Valentine

The 2019 LSU Tigers will forever go down as one of the greatest college football teams of all-time, but where does The Athletic place them in their 25 most dominant college football teams of the past 50 years list?

Totaling seven top-10 wins and a Heisman Trophy winner en route to an unprecedented national championship campaign, LSU sits at No. 4 behind 1995 Nebraska, 2001 Miami, and 1971 Nebraska.

But what’s their reasoning behind the ranking?

“The Tigers beat five of the final top eight teams in the AP poll, and they did so in dominant fashion,” said Matt Brown of The Athletic. “Four of those wins came by an average of 23.3 points, and the other was on the road versus Alabama. No national champion in the past 50 years amassed more wins against teams that finished in the top 10 (five) or ranked (seven), and no national champion averaged more yards per play (7.9).”

While the Auburn game was close, no contest ever felt in doubt, and in order to beat LSU, you had to outscore them, something nobody was able to accomplish the entire season. With respect to the three other teams listed ahead of the 2019 Tigers, would they have been able to outscore Joe Burrow and the most prolific offense in the history of the sport? My guess is no.

In fact, LSU dethroned the defending champion Clemson Tigers by three scores in New Orleans, and they could’ve made it four if it wasn’t for a courteous kneel to end regulation. They were dominant in everything they did, and they sucked the suspense out of the air in nearly every game they played because of it.

Ed Orgeron’s squad became the first team in history to beat each of the top four teams in the preseason AP poll, while the seven top-10 wins recorded throughout the season marked an NCAA record.

“The LSU defense was vulnerable, but the offense more than made up for it by undergoing a revolution behind the Heisman-winning Burrow, stud receivers Chase and Justin Jefferson and first-round pick RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire,” the article stated.

While the defense did show some vulnerabilities down the stretch, a healthy Grant Delpit made the difference in returning to a dominant unit. Against Texas A&M, and throughout the playoff, LSU’s defense looked vintage, putting all the pieces of the puzzle together for a run at the title.

“In the SEC title game and two Playoff games, LSU averaged 600 yards and Burrow threw 16 TDs and zero INTs, finishing off a season in which he completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards with 60 TDs and six INTs. Burrow had the best pure passing season of all time, driving one of the most unstoppable offenses of all time.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruit Colin Henrich Talks Unique Experience of Receiving Offer from LSU Football During a Mid-Term

Henrich has versatile list of offers from SEC, ACC and Big-12 programs

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reviews Offensive Line Depth, Which of the New Quarantine Methods Will Stick

Orgeron says offensive line is "three deep," will learn a lot more about unit when team is allowed to put the pads back on

Glen West

Film Study: How Does 2021 Safety Commit Khari Gee Fit Into LSU Football's Defense?

Gee has the size, versatility to be an every down back for the Tigers

Brian Smith

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Scott Linehan Says His Experience Can Help "Already Elite" Tigers Offense

Linehan doesn't envision much change in the offense after historic 2019 season

Glen West

by

Harrison Valentine

Despite Entering the Process Late, LSU Football Firmly in the Mix for 2021 Recruit Owen Prentice

Prentice would ideally like to visit Baton Rouge before making any final decisions

Glen West

How Are Colleges Preparing Facilities for Return of Student-Athletes?

Glen West

2021 Safety Khari Gee Commits To LSU Football Over Clemson

Tigers now have 11 commitments in the 2021 class, two safeties

Glen West

Watch: LSU Football Freshman BJ Ojulari Training Hard in Georgia With Potential Return to Campus Looming

Ojulari figures to compete for playing time right away as edge rusher for the Tigers

Glen West

2022 Recruit Emery Jones Recaps a Wild Hour That Saw Him Pick Up Offers From LSU Football, Three Others

Growing up an LSU fan, it was always Jones’ dream to pick up an offer from the Tigers

Glen West

Multiple LSU Football Stars Named in ESPN's "Top Returning" Players By Position

Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley among the top returning college football players

Glen West