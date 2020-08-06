What Are the Latest Heisman, Championship Odds for LSU Football in 2020?

Entering the 2019 season, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was barely on the Heisman Trophy radar. At 200/1 odds during the preseason, Burrow quickly shot up the odds list, particularly after his performance against Texas during the second game of the year.

By regular season’s end, Burrow was without a doubt the overwhelming favorite heading into the ceremony. While Burrow was phenomenal en route to his 5,671-yard, 60 touchdown season which broke the NCAA record, it was the switch to the spread that really unlocked his game.

Heading into 2020, Vegas isn’t making the same mistake it did with Burrow a year ago. BetMGM released its Heisman odds for the upcoming season and three Tigers appeared.





Quarterback Myles Brennan was given 40/1 odds to take home the trophy while cornerback Derek Stingley has 80/1 odds and receiver Ja’Marr Chase rounding out at 100/1 odds. LSU’s championship odds were also released at 14/1, trailing Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia.

The junior quarterback is entering year one as a starter for the Tigers and while following Burrow is a tough ask of any young player, Brennan has handled it as well as can be expected.

“It’s my time,” he said. “I fully understand that. And I’m going to do everything in my power to take full advantage of that.”

He's now up to around 220 pounds after years of hard work adding muscle to his slim frame. After three years of patiently waiting his turn, coach Ed Orgeron is nothing but impressed by the way Brennan has carried himself.

"They have believed in LSU. I told them we believe in Myles. Now it’s his time," Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN. "We believe that he is very talented but there are some things that he has to get better at but Joe had to get better his first year too and continue to grow. Like I said before, all we want is the best Myles Brennan and that’s going to be good enough for us.”

As for Stingley and Chase, the two return as arguably the top players in the conference. Chase is 909 yards and four touchdowns away from setting the all-time LSU record for yards and touchdowns.

With more and more college athletes electing to sit out a year due to COVID-19 concerns, Chase's father Jimmy told 247Sports that Ja'Marr will play out the 2020 season as he looks to cement his legacy as the program's best receiver.

"He’s going to play the season out,” Jimmy Chase said. “He’s locked in with his team, and as long as everybody is healthy, he’s said he wants to play with his team and his teammates. He just loves the game, and he loves LSU. He wants to finish his career out in a positive manner.”

The sophomore phenom cornerback Stingley has appeared on pretty much every preseason watch list there is for a cornerback after his All-American freshman season for the purple and gold. LSU will be versatile in the way they use Stingley under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Expect more blitzing off the edge as well as his lock down press coverage in 2020.

"You know, he’s one of those guys. I think he’s a great player. I think he has a lot of room for growth, I think he is going to keep getting better," Pelini said on Hangin' with Hester. "He is a hard worker and not one of these guys who will rest on his laurels and say I have arrived. He comes out to work every day and practices his butt off. He is a great kid."