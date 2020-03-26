LSU Football 2021 Defensive End Target Landon Jackson Brings Winning Pedigree to Any College Program

When 2021 four-star LSU target Landon Jackson is able to ultimately make the trip down to Baton Rouge, it won't be for the first time. Jackson visited the school back in November when the Tigers walloped the Texas A & M Aggies 50-7 in Death Valley.

While he showed up a little late, it was an experience he'll never forget as he toured the facilities, met with the coaching staff and to cap it off, was able to meet and talk with coach Ed Orgeron for a few minutes.

"Coach O was just talking about much he wants me there and how they would fit me in their scheme," Jackson said. "That's definitely the scheme I want to play in college."

Jackson is planning an official visit to Texas A & M on April 17 and then a visit to Baton Rouge on May 8. While neither of those visits have been officially postponed there is a chance those visits could be pushed back with recruiting being suspended through April 15.

On the football field, Jackson will bring a championship pedigree to any university he ultimately ends up choosing. Entering his senior season at Pleasant Grove High School, Jackson will be looking for his third state title in four years. Jackson is ranked as the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

With LSU's move to the 4-3, Jackson said it's a defense he's very comfortable playing in as it's primarily what he runs in high school. It's a defense that helped Jackson and his teammates win a state title in his freshman and junior seasons in Texas.

As of now, the main school's that have been recruiting Jackson the hardest are Texas, Texas A & M, LSU, Oregon, Washington and Ohio State. In regards to LSU, Jackson talks with coach Ed Orgeron and defensive line coach Bill Johnson two or three times a week.

With Orgeron having a defensive line background, Jackson likes the possibility of playing for a team where the head coach will be around the position group a little more.

"I really like that because it means my head coach will be around my group and I feel like I'd have a lot closer relationship with my head coach if I had a coach like that," Jackson said.

In regards to his game, Jackson says he's been recruited ever since he was a freshman but that it wasn't until his sophomore year when he really started to feel like his game was taking a big leap.

"My speed's always been the same, which is the main reason why I was getting recruited my freshman year," Jackson said. "The offseason and the summer going into my sophomore year, I really transformed my size."

While his size, 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, has finally caught up to his speed, Jackson did say he wants to improve on his lateral movement and get even quicker off the edge in his senior season. Jackson feels it's also important to develop as a leader for his high school team as Pleasant Grove looks to capture its third state title with Jackson anchoring the defensive line.

"I really just want to make sure I can be a good leader for my team and get us another state championship," Jackson said.