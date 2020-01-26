LSU Lands Commitment From 2020 Four-Star Receiver Alex Adams as Final Signing Period Looms Closer

One of the goals heading into the final signing period for Ed Orgeron and company was to add another receiver to the 2020 class after the departures of Rakim Jarrett and Jermaine Burton.

On Sunday, the coaching staff pulled in its third receiver of the 2020 class when Mississippi four-star Alex Adams shut down his recruitment and committed to LSU. With Adams on board, the Tigers now have three receivers committed to the 2020 class, joining five-star Kayshon Boutte and four-star Koy Moore, who both signed during the Early Signing Period.

Adams told 247sports Shea Dixon that "he couldn't stop thinking" about making LSU his collegiate home after spending the weekend on campus with his family.

"I love it. I can’t wait to get me one of the lockers and be a part of the team," Adams told Dixon.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Adams will join a crowded receiver group in 2020, starting with Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall at the top of the depth chart. The freshmen Boutte and Moore, sophomore Trey Palmer and seniors Jontre Kirklin and Racey McMath will all be battling for playing time in 2020.

Adams is the No. 59 ranked receiver on 247sports for the 2020 class and No. 8 overall out of the state of Mississippi. With Adams' commitment, the Tigers jumped Ohio State in the 247 team rankings for the No. 4 recruiting class in 2020.