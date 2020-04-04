With College Football in Hiatus, Here Are the Three Toughest Games on the 2020 LSU Football Schedule

With sports canceled, or temporarily suspended amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the focus has seemingly switched toward whether the 2020 college football season can now be salvaged.

Big-time personalities across the sport have chimed in with their own opinions, headlined by ESPN lead analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who made a polarizing comment last week that he would be “shocked” if football -- both NFL or college -- was played this fall without a proper vaccine in place.

Then, just yesterday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided a completely contrarian take on the situation, saying ‘I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing – that the stands are going to be packed’ in regard to the upcoming college football season.

So, who should we believe? Whether there is football or not, we’re going to act like there is.

It’s safe to say LSU breezed through the 2019 season. The Tigers went 15-0, rewrote the record books, and never batted an eye throughout conference or postseason play. Some games were close, but never truly felt in danger. However, 2020 presents separate challenges, specifically on the road, that could lead to some growing pains with some new faces leading the charge.

Which games will be the toughest? We’ve mapped out the top-3 most daunting matchups on LSU’s upcoming schedule. Some are usual suspects, but with a new quarterback and nine early draft entrants, the outcomes could certainly be different.

@ Florida - Oct. 10

The LSU-Florida rivalry has been one of the most entertaining and contentious in the sport. That’s not up for debate. Usually decided by a field goal or a last-second play, the two teams have produced some of the best games of the last decade.

As the Tigers travel to The Swamp for an early-October matchup, it could be a chance at their first bump in the road. It’s a game where we’ll likely learn a lot about the identity of the team, for better or for worse. For the most part, this has been a back-and-forth rivalry with a lot of bad blood, one in which home-field advantage plays a larger role than most contests.

With Florida on the rise under now third-year head coach Dan Mullen, this is primed to be another nail-biter in The Swamp. Why? Because it always is. And that means LSU will need to be at their best to leave Gainesville with back-to-back victories against the Gators.

Alabama - Nov. 7

Saturday Night in Death Valley for an early-November matchup against the Crimson Tide will always be on the list -- any list frankly. For the foreseeable future, or as long as Nick Saban is walking through sidelines, Alabama will be one of the toughest opponents on LSU’s schedule, and before the 2019 season, the Tide have been the benchmark in the SEC.

Much like the Tigers, Alabama lost some considerable talent off last year’s team. But they seemingly reload every time that happens. Coach Saban reeled in the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation Bryce Young, who will battle for the starting job alongside redshirt junior Mac Jones.

LSU hasn’t beaten the Tide at home since 2010. Tiger Stadium hasn’t been a fun place to be when Alabama comes rollin’ in, but like every year, 2020’s matchup should be another blockbuster showdown.

@Auburn - Nov. 21

The home team has typically been the winner in this series.

This matchup has been consistent at producing instant classics, too. Gus Malzahn’s squad played LSU the closest of any opponent in 2019, and with the return of quarterback Bo Nix, it could result in a tough, yet crucial, late season matchup for the Tigers.

Who will be the next Cole Tracy?