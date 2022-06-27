Another Successful Manning Passing Academy in the Books, Familiar Faces

Another Manning Passing Academy is in the books at Nicholls State with the largest attendance to date. Hosting 1,350 campers and over 40 counselors from some of the top college gunslingers in the country, it made for quite the event.

LSU was well-represented by sixth-year senior Myles Brennan. The long-time Tiger hung in there with the best of them, but off the field was where things were interesting. Brennan had a familiar face rooming with him… Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson.

The same Max Johnson that Brennan battled it out with for QBI duties during his tenure in Baton Rouge. The two seemingly didn’t skip a beat despite Johnson now looking to be the Texas A&M starter this fall.

“It’s been good,” Brennan said with a smile. “We’ve been able to share a bunch of funny stories and just catching up on how he’s doing and how I’m doing. I’m glad that we’re rooming together.”

Johnson and Brennan took media questions next to each other following a day in the hot, humid Louisiana sun where Johnson reflected a little bit on his time in Death Valley.

“I had great times at LSU, great memories, great friends and I enjoyed my time,” Johnson said. “I think playing those guys again, I mean everyday at practice we went against each other so I’m sure there’ll be some trash talking but I’m looking forward to playing those guys. It’ll be a good game.”

Clearly the storyline for most Tiger fans was the reuniting of Brennan and Johnson, but overall, the camp was a major success as it always is for the Manning’s.



South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler talks with media while attending the Manning Passing Academy held at Nicholls in Thibodaux, Louisiana, on Friday.

Getting a number of the top quarterbacks in the country on one field is always a recipe for success, making the Friday night main event something special. A few of the counselors in Bryce Young, Will Levis and a few others are projected first-round draft picks, giving the campers an opportunity to learn from the best of them.

From a performance standpoint, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who some also have mocked as a first-rounder, displayed his cannon on Friday night. With one of, if not, the strongest arm at the camp, Richardson looked the part in front of his peers.

All in all, the Manning Passing Academy saw another successful year with a flurry of SEC talent leading the way. For LSU’s very own Myles Brennan getting the chance to show the growth in his game and catch up with his former teammate in Max Johnson, it was certainly a weekend the two will never forget.

Mark your calendars for what has the makings to be an instant classic when LSU faces Texas A&M on November 26.