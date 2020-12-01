2021 Defensive Tackle Anthony Hundley Decommits From LSU Football

Defensive tackle Anthony Hundley has decommitted from the LSU program. The 2021 prospect out of Miami, Florida took to social media on Tuesday to officially announce his decision to open his recruitment back up.

"I want to make sure I find the place that is best for me, some place I can call home. I will be taking the next few weeks to make this decision and will be graduating and enrolling early," Hundley wrote.

The loss of Hundley now opens up another spot in the recruitment class for the Tigers as LSU now has four open slots and 21 total commitments in the 2021 class. The Tigers have secured commitments from defensive linemen Landon Jackson, Saivion Jones, Naquan Brown and Keanu Koht.

LSU is still in play for several high profile players and now have a little more flexibility to sign an elite recruit. The Tigers are pursuing defensive linemen Maason Smith and Korey Foreman as well as receiver Brian Thomas and tackle Tristan Leigh. Both Leigh and Foreman have announced their intentions to commit on Jan. 2 during the Under Armour All-American game.

“We still need some great defensive linemen. We have some committed, but we are going after the best,” Orgeron said during his weekly radio show a few weeks back. “And we have to get some offensive linemen. We have to retool this offensive line.”

LSU will be in wait and see mode from here on out but in the meantime, expect the Tigers' coaching staff to be on the phone and making Facetime calls to these recruits with the Early Signing Period now just a few weeks away.

“We have unlimited phone calls with the guys,” Orgeron said. “We will get in there and talk to maybe 40 recruits and parents within an hour. The phones fly around and I am talking to all of them. We text these guys and call them every day. We have developed some great relationships, and we do believe that we are going to finish very strong and have a great recruiting class.”