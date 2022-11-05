Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU has the chance to make a statement when No. 6 Alabama comes to town. After consecutive SEC victories, the Tigers will look to carry their success into Saturday night’s matchup against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

We caught up with Joey Blackwell of Bama Central and asked a few questions about the showdown in Death Valley.

LSU Country: Bryce Young’s ability to “improvise” is something Brian Kelly has harped on this week. What makes Young so special and what is a piece of his game that can/will give this LSU defense trouble Saturday night?

Joey Blackwell: One word: elusiveness. Young has become a master at extending plays, which has proven incredibly useful when the offensive line is overmatched. Whether it's opting to run or pass, Young is equally competent at both, and I think his ability to be semi-unpredictable will be the biggest factor for Alabama against LSU's defense.

LSU Country: Jahmyr Gibbs’ versatility is a part of his game that has shined this season. What makes him so special with the ball in his hands? Facing an LSU defensive line that is beginning to hit their stride, how can he continue to be successful?

JB: When Alabama prioritized getting the ball to Gibbs when Young was recovering from his injured shoulder, he thrived as the team's workhorse. However, with Young under center he hasn't been given the ball nearly as much. That being said, his versatility as a talented receiver makes him a threat at multiple levels. In order for him to see success against LSU's stout defensive line, he's going to have to utilize his quick burst and downhill speed. If he can't hit the holes properly — which is also highly dependent on Alabama's o-line — then that could spell trouble for him.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs past Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

LSU Country: Which LSU player is Alabama most concerned about? Any under the radar guys?

JB: Jayden Daniels. Enough said. The Crimson Tide struggled against both KJ Jefferson and Hendon Hooker — two other dual-threat SEC-caliber quarterbacks, and his game is almost up to that level.

LSU Country: There’s clearly a lot on the line in this one. What’s the mood in Tuscaloosa? “Just another game”? Or are they treating it as such?

JB: Definitely not a "just another game" mentality in Tuscaloosa this week. The Tigers might have flown under the radar this season due to its loss to Florida State, but all fans are up-to-date on LSU's success thanks to the bye week and the Tigers' win over Ole Miss. I would say the overall mood is cautious optimism.

LSU Country: What do you predict this game to look like?

JB: I think both teams will start strong out of the gate, LSU fueled by the home crowd and Alabama knowing that it needs to get out ahead early. The first half will be particularly close thanks to both sides' defenses slowing down the opposition. However, I believe Alabama will slowly but surely pull away in the second half due to its depth. LSU fans need not fret, though. One or two recruiting classes from Brian Kelly will resolve that problem in the future.