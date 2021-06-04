Brad Davis Says Goodbye to Arkansas, Welcomes New Chapter With LSU Football

LSU moved quickly with its hiring of Brad Davis as the new offensive line coach and Davis has confirmed the news via social media. In a post on Twitter, Davis confirmed he was leaving the Arkansas program for LSU and thanked the Razorbacks after one year with the program.

"I am grateful for the time I spent in Fayetteville and the relationships that were made," Davis wrote. "I am disappointed to not finish the journey we began, but I am excited to return home to my native city and enjoy my parents and siblings.

"I am sorry for those I've let down but hope those who truly know me will be happy for my opportunity to return Home! I am excited to begin this new journey."

LSU and Davis were still working to finalize the contract on Thursday when the news broke, marking a 24-hour span in which the Tigers were able to fill the position. The addition of Davis is widely believed to be an upgrade for the purple and gold, who cut ties with James Cregg on Wednesday.

Davis has four years of SEC experience and is viewed as one of the up and coming recruiters in the college game. Certainly coach Ed Orgeron is hoping that Davis can also be an upgrade in player development as the depth behind the starters has been called into question in recent years.

The LSU program was once known for producing elite level offensive linemen to the NFL but that narrative has certainly cooled off in recent years. The hope is that Davis will be able to turn it around sooner than later.