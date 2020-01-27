2020 Four-Star Running Back Kevontre Bradford Commits to LSU

The one position of need this 2020 recruiting class was missing was a running back, a position that will be up for grabs after the departure of junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

On Sunday night, LSU added another youngster to the mix when four-star running back Kevontre Bradford announced his commitment to LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound running back is currently the No. 15 ranked running back on 247sports and gives the Tigers 24 players that have either signed or committed to the program. Bradford was in Baton Rouge this weekend according to Geaux247's Shea Dixon.

As a senior at Lancaster High School in Texas, Bradford ran for 1,563 yards and 23 touchdowns on 9.2 yards per carry.

Bradford joins an LSU roster that features sophomore's John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry, all of whom showed flashes in their freshmen seasons.