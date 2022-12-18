BREAKING: Alabama WR Aaron Anderson Commits to LSU

Brian Kelly has landed his first big fish out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sunday evening, former 5-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to LSU, giving this receiving corps another lethal weapon for the foreseeable future.

The Alabama transfer did not record any stats in his freshman campaign with the Crimson Tide after suffering an injury early in the season.

A former Edna Karr standout, Anderson was rated as a Top-50 prospect in the 2022 class. A Top-5 wide receiver in the country, the Louisiana legend took the nation by storm in his senior season.

Along with being a deep threat on offense, Anderson can be utilized as a return specialist, a position group LSU struggled with a season ago. As versatile as it gets, Kelly and this program add a big-time playmaker for the future.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”