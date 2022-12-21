BREAKING: LSU Flips Former Vanderbilt Commit Ka'Morreun Pimpton

LSU has successfully flipped former Vanderbilt commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton. The dynamic tight end, who had been linked to the Commodores for quite some time, believes in Brian Kelly’s vision, leading to his decision to sign with LSU.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder out of Texas adds another element to this LSU tight end room where he will join Mason Taylor, Jackson McGohan and Mac Markway.

LSU went out and secured a commitment from Ohio native Jackson McGohan a few days ago, but with only one scholarship tight end on the roster in Mason Taylor, this program is looking to add depth for the future.

The Tigers were due for some Early Signing Day magic and that is precisely what this program has done after securing Ka’Morreun Pimpton.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”

*This story will be updated*