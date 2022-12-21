BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon

LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program.

With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo Bordelon finishing up his freshman year in Baton Rouge, the 2025 prospect has certainly had LSU in consideration when picking a school for the next few years.

Bordelon is already showing improvement in his game. The sophomore at Isidore Newman High School has been the man in charge of protecting coveted 2023 quarterback Arch Manning this season.

Already standing at 6-foot-5 285 pounds, the sophomore is reeling in offers left and right as he asserts himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the state.

Per On3, Bordelon is a 4-star recruit and still showing the chance to climb even higher up the rankings.

Starting on varsity as a freshman, Bordelon’s head coach Nelson Stewart has been very complimentary of the youngster.

“I think he’s very physical,” Stewart told 247Sports. “He was an awesome left tackle. He’s super athletic. He moves really well. He’s real good in pass protection. He’s physical, he’s fearless and he’s different. He’ll definitely play defensive line, he’ll do that for us. He got better and better every week. We graded him and each week it was his best week.”

Bordelon has recently received offers from Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among others, but LSU ultimately came in hot to secure the legacy.

With his brother Bo already in Baton Rouge, for the Tigers to reel in both Bordelon brothers proves this program is locked in on keeping the state’s top talent in Louisiana.

Following his father’s footsteps and becoming an LSU Tiger seemed to be the plan from the jump, locking it in as his sophomore season comes to a close.

His father, Ben, was an LSU offensive lineman in the mid 1990's, earning an All-SEC nod before spending a full season with the San Diego Chargers.

It’ll be interesting to monitor the growth of Bordelon in his final two years of high school. A physical specimen, standing at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he has all the intangibles to be next up in the state of Louisiana.

Bordelon is commit No. 2 in the 2025 class, joining 4-star cornerback Jaylen Bell.