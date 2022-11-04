Breaking: QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies to 2024 Class

Another one for Brian Kelly and the LSU football program. The Tigers’ run on the recruiting trail continues after gaining a commitment from 4-star quarterback Colin Hurley out of Jacksonville, Fla.

The No. 2 signal-caller in the 2025 class will reclassify into the 2024 cycle and head to Baton Rouge a year early, a huge recruiting win for this LSU program.

Hurley is commit No. 6 in the 2024 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star cornerback Zion Ferguson in September. For Kelly and the Tigers to dip into the Sunshine State and come out with one of the top quarterbacks in high school proves this program is continuing to make huge moves on the recruiting trail.

The Trinity Christian High School product chose LSU over Alabama, Florida and Ohio State, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

The 6-foot, 212-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, clearly making an impression on Hurley over a short period of time.

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

“I would like to take a moment to reflect on my high school football journey, as well as to provide an update on my plans moving forward,” Hurley said. “First, I want to thank my parents. I love you and play for you. You’ve made this dream possible. I would also like to acknowledge and thank Trinity Christian Academy (TCA) for the opportunity to play football at such an amazing and accomplished program.

It is an honor to play for Coach Verlon Dorminey who is more than a coach to me – I love you, Coach. To my TCA teammates and coaches – past, present and future, it is an honor to share the field with you and there’s no place like Conqueror Stadium on a Friday night. We are, and will forever be, champions! To my teachers, trainers and others, like Dr. Tom Gormely, who’ve believed in me, invested in me, and supported me; I want to express my deepest gratitude. I pledge to be the best I can be, and to always serve others."

“My football journey has been filled with the highest moments, including multiple state championships, player of the year and all-state first team awards, countless accolades, a wonderful college recruitment process, and the blessings of traveling and meeting so many other amazing athletes, coaches and people. To God be the Glory.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds and, with that being said, and after long and conscientious discussions with my closest and most trusted confidants, I’ve made the decision to reclassify to the Class of 2024.

“Additionally, after my senior year at TCA, I will be playing college football at Louisiana State University (LSU), where as of today, I am committed.

“To Coach Brian Kelly and the staff at LSU, I want to say, thank you, for the opportunity to graduate a champion and bring a national championship to Baton Rouge!”

LSU now has six spots filled in the 2024 cycle with their focus looking to continue adding dynamic athletes to the class. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision in both the 2023 and 2024 classes this fall.