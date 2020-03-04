LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Ready to “Explode” After Three-Year Wait

Harrison Valentine

Myles Brennan has big shoes to fill as the heir apparent to the greatest quarterback in program history, but coach Ed Orgeron is excited about the player he’s becoming.

At Wednesday’s media session, Orgeron talked about Brennan’s progress ahead of spring practice, which is set to begin on Saturday.

“I’ve seen him be more of a vocal leader,” Orgeron said. “I’ve seen him in the office watching more film than he ever has. I expect Myles to explode. I believe he’s a championship quarterback.”

Brennan’s mindset is rare in today’s age of college football. Recruited as a highly-touted four-star prospect, his expectation was to start right away before the acquisition of Joe Burrow in May of 2018. He’s been as patient as anyone could be, learning behind a Heisman-winner, and feels more than prepared to start his own legacy under center.

“[Patience] has kind of been the only word I’ve learned throughout this process,” Brennan said last March. “But I understand that patience comes with college football. It’s a business. My family has helped me out a lot with that. I could have easily transferred, but I felt like I needed to stand firm with my commitment. When I committed here, I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

In his backup role, Brennan totaled 353 yards, one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 137.4. With Burrow set to be selected No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, the torch has officially been passed, and now it’s Brennan’s offense to command going forward.

“He’s led this team in the four quarter program,” Orgeron said. “He’s competed at every rep, just like Joe did, to win every rep. I know the Brennan family very well, they’ve been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Announces Position Changes, Departures Ahead of Spring Ball

Rosenthal withdraws from school, expected to be back in the summer

Glen West

Projecting LSU Football's 2020 Spring Game Starting Lineup: The Defense and Special Teams

Switch to 4-3 will make for interesting, competitive spring camp

Glen West

No. 22 LSU Offense Finds a Pulse in 6-3 Midweek Win Over Southeastern

Tigers record nine hits, just five strikeouts in win over Lions

Glen West

Preview: LSU Basketball Hoping Recent Defensive Improvements Are a Trend, Not an Outlier Against Arkansas

Tigers go into final week of regular season with plenty to prove

Glen West

Projecting LSU Football's 2020 Spring Game Starting Lineup: The Offense

Tigers set to start practice on Saturday

Glen West

LSU Football Moving Joseph Evans to Center, Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Spring Practice

Multiple players already asserting themselves as leaders on the field

Glen West

LSU Basketball in a "Much Better Place" As Regular Season Winds Down

Tigers can see light at the end of the tunnel as postseason play approaches

Glen West

by

Lakegirl

Three Observations from No. 22 LSU Baseball’s Houston Road Trip

Tigers pitching staff remains elite, offense still a work in progress

Glen West

LSU Basketball Picks Up First Commitment of 2021 Class in Four-Star Big Man Jerrell Colbert

Tigers have the early No. 1 class in the SEC for 2021 season

Glen West

LSU Baseball Takes a Tumble in Recent Polls After Disappointing End to Weekend in Houston

Tigers drop to No. 21 in D1 Baseball top-25, No. 20 in Baseball America

Glen West