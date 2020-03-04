LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Ready to “Explode” After Three-Year Wait

Myles Brennan has big shoes to fill as the heir apparent to the greatest quarterback in program history, but coach Ed Orgeron is excited about the player he’s becoming.

At Wednesday’s media session, Orgeron talked about Brennan’s progress ahead of spring practice, which is set to begin on Saturday.

“I’ve seen him be more of a vocal leader,” Orgeron said. “I’ve seen him in the office watching more film than he ever has. I expect Myles to explode. I believe he’s a championship quarterback.”

Brennan’s mindset is rare in today’s age of college football. Recruited as a highly-touted four-star prospect, his expectation was to start right away before the acquisition of Joe Burrow in May of 2018. He’s been as patient as anyone could be, learning behind a Heisman-winner, and feels more than prepared to start his own legacy under center.

“[Patience] has kind of been the only word I’ve learned throughout this process,” Brennan said last March. “But I understand that patience comes with college football. It’s a business. My family has helped me out a lot with that. I could have easily transferred, but I felt like I needed to stand firm with my commitment. When I committed here, I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

In his backup role, Brennan totaled 353 yards, one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 137.4. With Burrow set to be selected No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, the torch has officially been passed, and now it’s Brennan’s offense to command going forward.

“He’s led this team in the four quarter program,” Orgeron said. “He’s competed at every rep, just like Joe did, to win every rep. I know the Brennan family very well, they’ve been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time.”