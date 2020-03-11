LSUCountry
LSU Quarterback Peter Parrish Suspended Indefinitely for Violation of Team Rules

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Parrish has been suspended indefinitely from the team for a violation of team rules. Orgeron doesn't know when or if Parrish will be able to rejoin the team and said he's been away from the team for "a while now."

Parrish, a former four-star recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama didn't appear in any games during the 2019 national championship season. Parrish and presumptive starter Myles Brennan were the only two returning scholarship quarterbacks for the Tigers.

With Parrish now out of the fold for the foreseeable future, Orgeron says Brennan is handling all first team snaps with freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson battling it out for the No. 2 spot. Orgeron is already seeing improvement in Brennan even though there's only been two practices.

"Today there were more completions and I think Saturday it was the first day, there were more drops but it was on the receivers," Orgeron said. "I think his ball was on the money, I think he adjusted his long ball today and he was at least 12-of-14 today. It's really impressive the way he's running the offense, the way he's changing the protections, he's vocal, looks pretty good."

As for the freshmen Finley and Johnson, Orgeron said their first day was a little "shaky" but that it's to be expected with two young players still trying to find their way.

"They're trying but they've been excellent, they're two hard workers, great young men," Orgeron said. "I think they threw the long ball very well, Max had some good throws and TJ had some good throws. I think they both made some improvements today but they're going to continue to have to improve throughout the spring."

Orgeron was asked if the lack of experience behind Brennan was concerning at all due to the youth and obvious growth that Finley and Johnson still need to make. 

"It's going to take them [Finley and Johnson] some time, Myles has a big jump on them which is good. That's what you want your first team quarterback to do," Orgeron said. "But I think eventually one of those guys is going to push him and obviously if they can't push him we still need to make sure we can put them in the game if Myles gets hurt. That's where the concern comes in right now."

The team could elect to hit the graduate transfer market for another quarterback but at this time, Orgeron said they haven't made a decision on that possibility.

"We'll see at the end of the spring," Orgeron said. "It's not been decided if we're going to take one, if we're not going to take one. Right now I'm very pleased with what Myles is doing."

