LSU's Myles Brennan, Terrace Marshall Placed on College Football Top-25 "Most Important Players" List by ESPN

With every week one matchup in college football, there's always that feeling of unknown that comes attached to each team. Usually there are some sort of roster and coaching changes that, even if seemingly minute, can alter the outlook of a team.

For LSU, those roster and coaching changes were robust but the preseason outlook hasn't significantly dipped because there is plenty of returning talent on this roster. On Friday, ESPN released a compilation of 25 college players who could change the outlook of the College Football Playoff.

Junior quarterback Myles Brennan and receiver Terrace Marshall made the list at No. 4 and No. 8 respectively. Marshall was placed in the category "Key supporting cast members," as he'll now have to step up in that No. 1 receiver role with Ja'Marr Chase no longer on the roster.

"The junior caught 13 touchdown passes last year and averaged 10 yards per target. But with both Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase gone, Marshall has huge standards to live up to as the new No. 1 guy," ESPN writer Bill Connelly wrote.

Marshall’s role will indeed expand as he'll receive his fair share of targets. It's something that he's prepared for since stepping on campus in 2018 as a true freshman and one of the country's top recruits.

"For me personally it wasn't a mental shift, I've always been locked in before he [Chase] left," Marshall said last week. "That's just the culture around here, we're always locked in and ready to go so I'm ready to take on whatever responsibility I gotta take on and I'm prepared."

With Arik Gilbert, Racey McMath and Kayshon Boutte expected to be the main receiving threats alongside Marshall, the weapons LSU has are diverse, long and speedy. It'll be up to Brennan to get them the ball, which is why he was placed on the list by ESPN.

Much of the offseason talk around Brennan has been about how can he fill the void of the greatest passing season college football has ever seen. He's handled those conversations with the utmost maturity, confidence and grace as the message from him and the coaching staff has been about trying to be the best Myles Brennan he can be.

"Joe came in here and he did his thing, and what he did was great. But, you know, it's my turn now to do my thing and write my own story," Brennan said this week. "I learned a lot from Joe and I took things that he did well and I used them to better myself. But the past is the past and I'm looking forward to being able to play the season."

"Brennan's predecessor put together maybe the most impressive single-season passing performance in the sport's history last year. Almost anything he does will pale in comparison. But if he's ready for the spotlight, LSU still has top-five potential," Connelly wrote.

The chemistry that Brennan must have with Marshall is a crucial element to this being a successful season on offense for the Tigers. It's a connection that Joe Burrow was able to find last year with Chase, Marshall and Justin Jefferson.

"Myles has been great, our chemistry with me and him and the receivers has been great," Marshall said. "We've been clicking in practice and I'm really looking forward to see how well we're going to click in the game."

These are just two players that ESPN picked up on but of course there are plenty others. Jabril Cox, Derek Stingley, BJ Ojulari, Damone Clark and Gilbert are all potential game changers this year for LSU. Saturday marks the first time we get to see all in action. So as coach O said "buckle up big boy," because it's going to be a fun ride.