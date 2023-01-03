Brian Kelly Details The Future of LSU's Quarterback Room

With Jayden Daniels returning to Baton Rouge for the 2023 season, it’s assumed he’ll control starting duties once again and build off of his stellar first year in Death Valley.

Following LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, head coach Brian Kelly was transparent on the quarterback situation going forward and how this is Daniels’ squad.

“There’s no quarterback controversy. Jayden is the No. 1 quarterback. Garrett will get an opportunity to compete though,” Kelly said. “The most important thing is that when you have two really good quarterbacks, you have to have an open mind. You can’t be close minded looking at two elite quarterbacks. What we’ve committed to is an open mind and an open process where you can go in and give you an opportunity to continue to grow. That’s gonna allow both of our quarterbacks and Walker [Howard] to continue to grow at LSU.”

The question certainly comes up after this statement: Does Daniels’ return, paired with Kelly reiterating it’s his job, leave Nussmeier to enter the transfer portal immediately?

Not according to Kelly. The plan for now is that all three quarterbacks (Daniels, Nussmeier and Walker Howard) will be on the spring ball roster in the coming months.

Of course, players have the option to enter the portal after spring camp, but it appears for now Nussmeier will remain a Tiger in the coming months and compete once again.

“I absolutely 100% believe all three quarterbacks are going to be with us,” Kelly said after the bowl game. “All of them we’ve had conversations with and feel that’s the direction we’re going.”

The portal window closes in the coming weeks for now, but that doesn’t appear to be a direction Nussmeier will go in, according to Kelly. Surely anything can happen, and minds can change, but Kelly believes his redshirt freshman signal-caller will be on the spring ball roster.

For Nussmeier, the youngster received significant reps in Monday’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue. Completing 11-of-15 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, he showed off his arm talent in a variety of ways, but also the growth he’s made as a player.

Kelly was pleased with his showing and the strides he’s taken over the last few months.

“I thought he did well and we made it clear he was going to go in on the third series. I didn’t know what was going to happen after that,” Kelly said of Nussmeier. “We made it clear to him to go in and do your job and then we’ll roll with that and he obviously played a lot more.”

LSU’s quarterback room hasn’t been this loaded in quite some time. With a number of dynamic guys able to step in and lead this team going forward, the Tigers have a good problem on their hands when it comes to excess talent.