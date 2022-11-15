Brian Kelly Preparing for 'Challenging' UAB Squad

Brian Kelly treats every game the same. Whether it’s preparing for a top 10 matchup against Alabama or the final home game of the season against UAB, his approach remains the same each week.

Kelly has spoken highly of the Blazers and how they are a team that cannot be taken lightly this Saturday. In preparation, LSU understands how gifted this squad is when rushing the football and must come in with a sense of urgency.

“It's a team that, quite frankly, is better than its record. They've had three or four losses that could easily be wins, and this could be one of the top teams in the non Power Five that would be coming into Tiger Stadium,” Kelly said. “This is a really good challenge for our football team, and we'll have to play well in Tiger Stadium against a really veteran football team.”

Here’s an early look at the matchup:

Dynamic Rushing Attack

The heartbeat of this Blazers program is running back DeWayne McBride. The catalyst for how this offense performs, McBride has already tallied 1,400 yards on the ground while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

At 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, the junior back has an extremely strong lower body to brush off defenders who look to tackle low. The ability to shed off opponents with his strength is one of his best attributes, but his shiftiness in open space is another.

The Tigers have been rather inconsistent when it comes to slowing down the rushing attack this season, which makes for their containment of McBride something to monitor closely come Saturday night in Death Valley.

One-Two Wide Receiver Punch

The Blazers receiving corps is led by both Trea Shropshire and Tejhaun Palmer. Shropshire, UAB’s do-it-all wideout, leads the team in receptions (30), receiving yards (612) and touchdowns (4) on the season.

For Palmer, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior has been a solid WR2 for the Blazers this season due to his consistency. Rarely dropping passes, Palmer has totaled 27 receptions for over 400 yards this season alongside Shropshire.

The Tigers’ secondary has elevated their game the last few weeks. Against a run-heavy Blazers squad, their number may not be called upon frequently, but when it is, they must monitor the production of UAB’s one-two punch on the outside.

Second-Level Success

The Blazers’ defense may not have standout numbers, but their linebacker corps has certainly held it down for them this season, specifically senior Noah Wilder. Wilder leads the team in tackles with 94, racking up 52 solo tackles.

His partner in crime, Tyler Taylor, is second on the Blazers in tackles with 69 while also adding 1.5 sacks to his resume. The two have been the heartbeat of this UAB defense, getting sideline-to-sideline, and being in the right spot just about 95% of the time.

The two rarely rush the passer, but when they do, it’s effective. Look for the dynamic duo to hold down the second level and limit the short, quick passes the Tigers love to do with Jayden Daniels. If this LSU offense can monitor the two closely, it should be an efficient day at the office for the Bayou Bengals’ offense.