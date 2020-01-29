LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Caps Off Historic Season by Winning Manning Award

It's been nearly two weeks since LSU capped off its season with a national championship win over Clemson. But if you thought that'd keep Joe Burrow from hauling in more hardware, you were sorely mistaken.

On Wednesday, Burrow was presented the Manning Award, which was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

After tossing for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns in wins over Oklahoma and Clemson in the postseason, there was no other choice according to Archie Manning.

"Joe has had, as everyone knows, just an incredible year leading LSU to a national championship, his play has been just magnificent throughout the year," Manning said in a conference call Wednesday.

Burrow and Manning discussed the senior quarterback's triumphant national championship run, with the senior calling it a great honor to even be mentioned with the Manning name.





“Thanks so much I appreciate it. Anytime I just get to be mentioned with the Manning name it's a huge honor,” Burrow said. “I've gotten to know the Manning family the last three quarters of a year and they've been incredible to me. Peyton’s texted me a couple times, just checking in and Archie texted just about every week. So that means a lot and this is a huge honor for me and my family.”

Manning was asked what makes Burrow such an intriguing prospect at the NFL level, noting Burrow's football IQ, accuracy and mobility as the top-three traits he sees in the presumptive No. 1 pick.

"I think Joe checks all the boxes, I think, to be successful in the National Football League, first of all, you've gotta have a good cerebral approach to the game and some don't," Manning said. "Joe gets it. The next thing is you have to be accurate with the football. He was, as you say, unbelievably accurate in his season this this past year."

In addition to the Manning award, Burrow took home the Heisman, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards while also being named a Unanimous First-Team All-American for the 2019 season. Burrow tossed for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 76.3% of his passes. The 65 touchdowns responsible for and 60 passing touchdowns broke NCAA records while he came up just a fraction short of the completion percentage record.

Burrow has been taking it easy in his hometown of Athens, Ohio the last week, revealing he's heading off to the Super Bowl before moving out to California to start training for the NFL draft.

“Yeah I'm back in Ohio right now working out and then I'm going to the Super Bowl on Thursday," Burrow said. "I'm excited I get to experience that. I have a couple of friends playing in the game and a couple friends are going to be down there so that should be a lot of fun then just go back and start training again."

Burrow said while he hasn't had the time to completely reflect on the historic achievement this 15-0 LSU team has accomplished, he did say what made this team so special was how close the players were to each other on the field and off of it.

"It was a super special season and that's something that nobody can take away from us," Burrow said. "And I think what made it even more special was how close we were off the field. I think that had a big part to play why we were so good on it. We we trusted each other, we were best friends in the locker room and you could see it on the field."