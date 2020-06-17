LSU Football Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year by SEC

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, the SEC announced in a press release.

The recognition caps off what should be among the final awards the senior quarterback wins after his dominant 2019 season for the Tigers that resulted in a national championship. South Carolina basketball player Tyasha Harris was named the Female Athlete of the Year, beating out LSU track and field star Tonea Marshall.

"The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year's Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a press release. "They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes."

In addition to Burrow winning the Roy F. Kramer award, LSU's Skylar Mays was also honored with the McWhorter Award, presented to the top scholar athlete in the SEC. It's the second time LSU has won both awards in the same season, the first of which came in 2006 when Rudy Niswanger claimed the McWhorter Award while Xavier Carter and Seimone Augustus were named Male and Female SEC Athletes of the Year.

The awards seem to be never ending for the Tigers quarterback as he was named the Corbett Award winner last week while also winning the Heisman Trophy, AP National Player of the Year award, Manning Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award as well as being a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Burrow became the first Heisman trophy winner from LSU since 1958 after a 5,671-yard season that also saw him set an NCAA record of 60 passing touchdowns in 2019. Burrow also finished just shy of the completion percentage record, completing 76.3% of his passes.

Back in April, Burrow joined an elite club of college football players, becoming the second player to win a national championship, win the Heisman and be drafted No. 1 overall in the same season, the other being Cam Newton.

“I still can’t believe how everything came together for me at LSU,” Burrow said after winning the Corbett Award. “I had the opportunity to join an amazing team and together we reached and surpassed all of our goals. The state of Louisiana embraced me along the way and became a second home to me. To be recognized as the top athlete in the state is a tremendous honor and I want to thank my teammates and coaches as well as everyone who supported me.”

“Joe means the world," Ed Orgeron said after LSU's national championship win. "He's one of the greatest players in LSU history. He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful for Joe Burrow."