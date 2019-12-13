LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Before the ESPN College Football Award show even started, the network announced the winner of the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. The recipient, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow won the award over the likes of Chase Young (Ohio State), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and Jonathon Taylor (Wisconsin). The senior is the first LSU player to take home the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

“I kept faith in my preparation and work ethic and landed in a great spot that’s allowed me to have success," Burrow said.

Burrow has been the driving force for one of the most prolific offenses we've ever seen in college football. The senior so far this season, has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdown, which both shattered SEC records while also completing 77.9% of his passes, which is on pace to break the NCAA record.

In addition to the Walter Camp Award, Burrow is nominated for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards Thursday night, which will be presented later tonight.