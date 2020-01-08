A Few Records LSU Football Could Break Against Clemson

The records have come in droves for the LSU offense this season. Whether it's the individual accolades collected by quarterback Joe Burrow or receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, LSU still has national, SEC and program records on the table.

Here's a breakdown of what's at stake.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

NCAA record for touchdowns in a season: Colt Brennan (58)

Burrow currently has 55 touchdowns in 2019, one of the greatest passing seasons in college football history and will need four against Clemson to pass the former Hawaii quarterback for the NCAA record. The senior holds both the LSU and SEC record for touchdowns in a season and passed Tommy Hodson for the most touchdowns passes in program history (71) in the win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

Burrow has thrown four touchdowns or more in eight of the Tigers 14 games this season.

NCAA Completion Percentage Record: Colt McCoy (76.7%)

Burrow all season long has hovered in that 77-80% range when it comes to completion percentage and currently goes into the National Championship at 77.6%, nearly a whole percentage point better than current record holder in Texas quarterback Colt McCoy.

Burrow averages 34 pass attempts a game so for the sake of argument let’s say he throws 34 passes against Clemson. He'd have to complete at least 23-of-34 (67%) passes against Clemson for his record to hold. Considering his lowest percentage all season was 71.1% against Utah State, unless something were to really go awry, Burrow should hold on to the completion percentage record.

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore receiver)

LSU record for receiving yards in a single season: Dwayne Bowe (1,740 yards)

Chase is currently at 1,559 receiving yards for the 2019 season, making him 181 yards behind Bowe for the most yards in a season in program history. To most that may seem like an insurmountable feat but not in Chase's case. The sophomore has three games with at least 181 yards receiving, the latest coming against Texas A & M, when he had 197 yards and two touchdowns against the Aggies.

While not likely it is possible if he and Burrow can have a big game. The two are due after just a two catch performance against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

LSU Receiving touchdowns in a single season: Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson (18).

Chase and Jefferson are also tied for the most receiving touchdowns in program history and a season-long bet may come to an entertaining end in the National Championship. The receiver that has the most touchdown catches at the end of the season must give the other $100.

Terrace Marshall is also in on the bet but a foot fracture forced him to miss a month of the season so he's stalled at 12 touchdowns, an impressive feat for missing three games.

“They’re always competing: more touchdowns, more yards, no drops in practice,” Burrow told SI's Ross Dellenger back in October. “Ja’Marr goes no gloves on Mondays and makes fun of people who put gloves on on Mondays.”

NCAA Offensive Records: Most points scored in a single season

The LSU offense currently lies 39 points behind Florida State, which scored 723 points in the 2013 season with Jameis Winston at quarterback. LSU scored 684 points to this point and would need an average day at the office to break the NCAA record.

Scoring 40 points against a top-three defense in Clemson will be tough but LSU has done all but three times in 2019.

It's still fun to think about and adds another layer into just how dominant this offense has been this year. It's a credit to Steve Ensminger, Joe Brady, the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen that have made 2019 a season that'll never be forgotten in Baton Rouge.