Four LSU Football Players Named FWAA All-Americans

Glen West

Four LSU football players were named FWAA (Football Writers Association of America) All-Americans on Wednesday, tying Ohio State for the most combined between the two teams.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made the first team while cornerback Derek Stingley and center Lloyd Cushenberry made the second team, the first All-American honor for the junior center. Previously Burrow, Chase and Stingley were all named AP All-Americans.

Burrow tossed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2019, both SEC records and is on pace to break Colt McCoy's single-season completion percentage record, currently at 77.9%. For his performance, Burrow won the Heisman, Maxwell, Davey O'Brien and Golden Arm Awards while being named to every first team All-America honors there are. 

Chase led all receivers in yardage (1,498) and touchdowns (18) en route to being named an FWAA All-American while also winning the Biletnikoff Award for his performance this season.

Cushenberry, recognized a one of the leaders of the team, started all 13 games at center this season for LSU while sporting the No. 18, given annually to an LSU player or two that exemplifies what it means to be a leader. It's been a good week for Cushenberry, who along with the rest of the offensive line, took home the Joe Moore Award for best o-line in the country.

Stingley had a remarkable freshman season with the Tigers, hauling in six interceptions with 21 pass breakups, which both led the SEC. In addition to being an FWAA All-American, Stingley earned AP, SI (Sports Illustrated), ESPN and USA Today first team All-American honors. 

